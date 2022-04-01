Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wexford-Galway and Fermanagh-Tyrone kick off Sky's GAA championship coverage

They’ll show 20 games in total.

Wexford and Galway face off on 16 April.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SKY SPORTS HAS unveiled its 2022 GAA championship schedule.

Coverage begins on Saturday, 16 April, with the Leinster hurling clash of Wexford and Galway, and the Ulster football meeting of Fermanagh and Tyrone.

They’ll also show the controversial Munster football semi-final showdown between Cork and Kerry.

Sky Sports Arena will broadcast 20 fixtures — 14 of those exclusive to Sky — with Gráinne McElwain returning as presenter this year. She’ll be joined by Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness for football punditry, while Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney will provide insights and analysis when it comes to hurling.

Commentators Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley, complete the line-up.

“We are delighted to showcase the 2022 GAA Championships across Sky Sports Arena again this year,” CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said.

sky-sports-gaa-2022-championship-launch The launch took place today. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“This year’s line-up sees some exciting clashes in the hurling and football championships, and we are thrilled to be broadcasting 20 games, 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

“In addition to all the live action, we are delighted to welcome back Peter, Kieran, Jim, Ollie, Jamesie and JJ who will be providing their expert analysis and, no doubt, some heated debate. Together with Gráinne at the helm, we are looking forward to kicking off our coverage, for what is sure to be an action-packed summer of GAA.” 

Fixtures exclusively live on Sky Sports Arena

16 April

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone

23 April

Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin

Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford

30 April

Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down

Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford

7 May

Munster SFC: Cork v Kerry

14 May

Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny

21 May

Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford or Galway v Dublin

4 June

SFC Qualifiers Rd 1

11 June

SFC Qualifiers Rd 2

SFC Qualifiers Rd 2

25 June

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Fixtures Live on Sky Sports Arena

2 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

3 July

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

9 July

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

10 July

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

17 July

All-Ireland SHC final

24 July

All-Ireland SFC final.

