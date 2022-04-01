Wexford-Galway and Fermanagh-Tyrone kick off Sky's GAA championship coverage

SKY SPORTS HAS unveiled its 2022 GAA championship schedule.
Coverage begins on Saturday, 16 April, with the Leinster hurling clash of Wexford and Galway, and the Ulster football meeting of Fermanagh and Tyrone.
They’ll also show the controversial Munster football semi-final showdown between Cork and Kerry.
Sky Sports Arena will broadcast 20 fixtures — 14 of those exclusive to Sky — with Gráinne McElwain returning as presenter this year. She’ll be joined by Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness for football punditry, while Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney will provide insights and analysis when it comes to hurling.
Commentators Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley, complete the line-up.
“We are delighted to showcase the 2022 GAA Championships across Sky Sports Arena again this year,” CEO of Sky Ireland, JD Buckley, said.
“This year’s line-up sees some exciting clashes in the hurling and football championships, and we are thrilled to be broadcasting 20 games, 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.
“In addition to all the live action, we are delighted to welcome back Peter, Kieran, Jim, Ollie, Jamesie and JJ who will be providing their expert analysis and, no doubt, some heated debate. Together with Gráinne at the helm, we are looking forward to kicking off our coverage, for what is sure to be an action-packed summer of GAA.”
Fixtures exclusively live on Sky Sports Arena
16 April
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Galway
Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Tyrone
23 April
Leinster SHC: Wexford v Dublin
Munster SHC: Limerick v Waterford
30 April
Ulster SFC: Monaghan v Down
Leinster SFC: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford
7 May
Munster SFC: Cork v Kerry
14 May
Leinster SHC: Dublin v Kilkenny
21 May
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny v Wexford or Galway v Dublin
4 June
SFC Qualifiers Rd 1
11 June
SFC Qualifiers Rd 2
SFC Qualifiers Rd 2
25 June
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
Fixtures Live on Sky Sports Arena
2 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final
3 July
All-Ireland SHC semi-final
9 July
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
10 July
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
17 July
All-Ireland SHC final
24 July
All-Ireland SFC final.
