Dublin: 24 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Sky unveil pricing details of new package that includes BT Sport

‘Sports Extra’ will carry BT Sport and Premier Sport in Ireland, meaning a record 233 Premier League matches will be available live.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 3:40 PM
1 hour ago 6,168 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4738290
Jamie Carragher and Brian O'Driscoll launching Sky's new 'Sports Extra' package today.
Image: Sportsfile.
Jamie Carragher and Brian O'Driscoll launching Sky's new 'Sports Extra' package today.
Jamie Carragher and Brian O'Driscoll launching Sky's new 'Sports Extra' package today.
Image: Sportsfile.

PRICING DETAILS OF the Sky’s new ‘Sports Extra’ package, which includes BT Sport and Premier Sports, have been released.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Sky Sports would take over as the exclusive distributors of both BT Sport and Premier Sports in Ireland — meaning Eir Sport customers will lose access to the BT Sport package.

The change comes into effect on 1 August, with further details announced today.

The new ‘Sports Extra’ pack on Sky includes six sports channels; BT Sport 1, 2 and 3, ESPN and Premier Sport 1 and 2, and will be available to new and existing Sky Sports customers from next Thursday for an extra €10 a month (for the first six months and €20 thereafter).

Non-Sky Sports customers can avail of the subscription for €17 a month at the start (and €34 after the first six months), with viewers in Ireland able to access Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Heineken Champions Cup coverage under one subscription. 

For Sky customers at the minute, basic Sky TV costs €37 and Sky Sports is €40.

The new pack will allow fans to watch every single live Premier League game — a record 233 — with BT showing 52, Premier Sports with 53 including exclusive Saturday 3pm kick-offs, and Sky screening the remaining 128.

Former Liverpool star and Sky Sports football analyst, Jamie Carragher, and Ireland and Leinster legend and BT Sport Rugby analyst Brian O’Driscoll launched ‘Sports Extra’ in Dublin today.

- Updated 16.03

