Limerick against Cork in Munster SHC among 12 live games on Sky Sports this summer

SKY SPORTS HAS announced its GAA championship schedule for the 2021 season, with 18 games confirmed as part of the coverage, 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

An intriguing Munster SHC clash between All-Ireland and provincial champions, Limerick and Cork is included in the schedule as the live action begins on 26 June with two football contests.

The coverage will begin in the Connacht SFC as Sligo take on Mayo in the afternoon, before Kerry’s clash with Clare in the Munster SFC later that evening.

Attention will then switch to hurling on 3 July with a mouth-watering triple header of games.

Galway will take on Dublin or Antrim in the first clash of the day. Game two will see Kilkenny face Wexford or Laois before the day’s coverage rounds off with that meeting of Limerick and the Rebel County.

Gráinne McElwain, who made her debut last year, will return to our screens to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures.

2021’s Championship season will also see the return of Sky’s mid-week GAA show, ‘Inside The Game’. Hosted by Brian Carney, the show will broadcast every Wednesday at 9pm from 16 June, on Sky Sports Arena.

Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy, and Jim McGuinness, will all be included in the analysis team for Sky Sports GAA football fixtures.

Sky Sports GAA Hurling insights will be provided by Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney.

Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Sky Sports 2021 GAA Championship Schedule

Fixtures Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Arena:

Date: Fixture: Throw In: 26 June Sligo V Mayo (F)Kerry V Clare (F) 4.30pm7.00pm 3 July Galway V Dublin / Antrim (H)Kilkenny V Wexford / Laois (H)Limerick V Cork (H) 2.00pm4.30pm7.00pm 10 July Tyrone V Cavan (F)Tipperary V Kerry/Clare (F) 4.30pm7.00pm 17 July Hurling Qualifier Round 1Ulster Semi-Final 2.00pm4.30pm 24 July Hurling Qualifier Round 2Hurling Qualifier Round 2 2.00pm4.30pm 31 July All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final 7.00pm

Fixtures Live on Sky Sports Arena: