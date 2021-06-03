BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Limerick against Cork in Munster SHC among 12 live games on Sky Sports this summer

There’s plenty of interesting ties across hurling and football to look forward to.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 12:27 PM
42 minutes ago 839 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5456603
The Sky Sports coverage begins on 26 June.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Sky Sports coverage begins on 26 June.
The Sky Sports coverage begins on 26 June.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SKY SPORTS HAS announced its GAA championship schedule for the 2021 season, with 18 games confirmed as part of the coverage, 12 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports.

An intriguing Munster SHC clash between All-Ireland and provincial champions, Limerick and Cork is included in the schedule as the live action begins on 26 June with two football contests.

The coverage will begin in the Connacht SFC as Sligo take on Mayo in the afternoon, before Kerry’s clash with Clare in the Munster SFC later that evening.

Attention will then switch to hurling on 3 July with a mouth-watering triple header of games.

Galway will take on Dublin or Antrim in the first clash of the day. Game two will see Kilkenny face Wexford or Laois before the day’s coverage rounds off with that meeting of Limerick and the Rebel County.

Gráinne McElwain, who made her debut last year, will return to our screens to host all Sky Sports GAA live fixtures.

2021’s Championship season will also see the return of Sky’s mid-week GAA show, ‘Inside The Game’. Hosted by Brian Carney, the show will broadcast every Wednesday at 9pm from 16 June, on Sky Sports Arena.

Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy, and Jim McGuinness, will all be included in the analysis team for Sky Sports GAA football fixtures.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Sky Sports GAA Hurling insights will be provided by Ollie Canning, Jamesie O’Connor and JJ Delaney.

Lead commentary for each fixture will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty, with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Sky Sports 2021 GAA Championship Schedule

Fixtures Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Arena:

Date: Fixture: Throw In:
26 June Sligo V Mayo (F)Kerry V Clare (F) 4.30pm7.00pm
3 July Galway V Dublin / Antrim (H)Kilkenny V Wexford / Laois (H)Limerick V Cork (H) 2.00pm4.30pm7.00pm
10 July Tyrone V Cavan (F)Tipperary V Kerry/Clare (F) 4.30pm7.00pm
17 July Hurling Qualifier Round 1Ulster Semi-Final 2.00pm4.30pm
24 July Hurling Qualifier Round 2Hurling Qualifier Round 2 2.00pm4.30pm
31 July All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final 7.00pm

Fixtures Live on Sky Sports Arena: 

Date: Fixture: Throw In:
7 August All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final   6.00pm
8 August All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final   3.30pm
14 August All-Ireland Football Semi-Final   6.00pm
15 August All-Ireland Football Semi-Final   3.30pm
22 August All-Ireland Hurling Final 3.30pm
29 August All-Ireland Football Final 3.30pm

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie