Sky Sports confirm Leinster hurling coverage, RTÉ Munster games to be finalised

SKY SPORTS HAVE opted for Kilkenny against Wexford as their live game in the final round of the Leinster senior hurling championship next Saturday evening.

The cameras will be in Nowlan Park for a game between the reigning Leinster champions Kilkenny and a Wexford team desperately chasing the win to preserve their interest in this year’s championship.

The game will be live from 6pm on the Sky Sports Arena channel, while their cameras will also be in Salthill for updates from the meeting of Dublin and Galway, a game that will also have an influence in determining this year’s Leinster hurling finalists and the three sides that will qualify from the province for the All-Ireland series.

🚨𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴!



📺Kilkenny vs Wexford will be live on Sky Sports Arena from 5:30pm Saturday!



The Cats host the Model County as both teams battle to progress to the All-Ireland series!

The RTÉ coverage of the last round of the Munster hurling championship next Sunday has yet to be finalised. Clare meet Waterford and Tipperary host Cork with the third place up for grabs in the province. The two games take place at 4pm with both now having something at stake following yesterday’s results.

RTÉ are still finalising their coverage with the station having announced at the start of this season that their 2022 schedule plans allowed for both games to be screened simultaneously. The RTÉ News Now channel has been used in the past along with RTÉ 2 to facilitate such a scenario. There is already live racing coverage from the Curragh pencilled in for RTÉ 1 next Sunday afternoon.

TG4 have three live games this week with the Leinster minor hurling final tonight, a novel meeting as Laois play Offaly, the Leinster minor football final on Wednesday night as Dublin play Kildare and then next Sunday’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final involving Limerick against Kilkenny.



Monday

7.30pm: TG4 – Laois v Offaly – Leinster minor hurling final.

Wednesday

7.30pm: TG4 – Dublin v Kildare – Leinster minor football final.

Saturday

6pm: Sky Sports Arena – Kilkenny v Wexford – Leinster senior hurling championship.

Sunday

1.30pm: TG4 – Limerick v Kilkenny – All-Ireland U20 hurling final.

4pm: RTÉ 2 – Munster senior hurling championship TBC.

