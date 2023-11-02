Sky Sports to broadcast 2025 Lions tour of Australia

THE BRITISH AND Irish Lions’ 2025 tour of Australia will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will provide live coverage of all three Tests and the Lions’ six warm-up fixtures in Australia, with the broadcaster set to cover an eighth consecutive Lions tour.

The first Lions tour broadcast on Sky Sports was the 1997 series in South Africa.

The 2025 Lions are set to play warm-up fixtures against Western Force, Queensland Reds, NSW Waratahs, the Brumbies, an invitational Australia and New Zealand selection and the Melbourne Rebels alongside the three Test fixtures against the Wallabies, which will be held in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Ben Calveley, CEO of the British & Irish Lions, said: “We are delighted to be partnering once again with Sky Sports as our UK & Ireland live broadcast partner for the 2025 Tour.

“Sky Sports have been an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years. The quality of production, presenters, expert panellists, and overall analysis they deliver really enriches the Series and makes for a compelling offering for fans watching at home.

“Preparations are really starting to ramp up for 2025 and we are hugely excited for the Tour. Sky Sports will play a key role in helping to further build levels of excitement and anticipation amongst fans and we look forward to working closely with them over the coming period.”

Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO, added: “Rugby Australia is excited to be welcoming The British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic Tour and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions promises to be a special occasion for everyone.

“We are confident that together, we will deliver a tour that captures the imagination of fans across Australia and Lions fans around the world. The manner in which Sky Sports covers the tours has always been excellent and I am delighted they are on board again.”

The Lions last toured Australia in 2013, where a 41-16 win in the Third Test handed the tourists a 2-1 series win.

Earlier this week, Wales head coach Warren Gatland ruled himself out of the running to coach the Lions in Australia and backed Ireland boss Andy Farrell for the job.