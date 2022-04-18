Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 18 April 2022
Advertisement

Wayne Rooney’s Derby relegated, while Obafemi and Odubeko continue bright form

Reading’s late draw against Swansea sent the Rams down.

By Press Association Monday 18 Apr 2022, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,083 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5741406
Wayne Rooney thanks the travelling Derby supporters.
Image: PA
Wayne Rooney thanks the travelling Derby supporters.
Wayne Rooney thanks the travelling Derby supporters.
Image: PA

WAYNE ROONEY’S DERBY were relegated from the Championship following a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

Luke Amos’ late winner at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium kept alive Rangers’ play-off hopes and, coupled with Reading’s astonishing comeback, condemned the visitors to the drop.

County finished the match with 10 men after Tom Lawrence was sent off for a second yellow card following a challenge on Charlie Austin in the final seconds.

Derby’s hopes of staying up looked set to remain mathematically alive at least until a last-gasp leveller earned fellow strugglers Reading a point as they came from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Swansea. (Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi added Swansea’s fourth, and was fouled in the box for Joel Piro’s penalty to make it 3-1).

The Rams, who have been fighting an uphill battle ever since being hit with a 21-point deduction for their financial problems, gave their survival chances a shot in the arm by beating leaders Fulham on Good Friday but were unable to follow that up against Rangers, whose win was their first in seven matches.

The crucial breakthrough came with two minutes remaining.

Ilias Chair played the ball in from the left to Lyndon Dykes, who in turn laid it to his right and the unmarked Amos, the midfielder calmly guiding his finish past goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Amos had an early goal disallowed when keeper Kieren Westwood’s long kick was headed on by Dykes to the former Tottenham man, who nudged the ball past Allsop and slotted into an empty net but was adjudged to have been offside.

Luke Plange missed a glorious chance to put Derby ahead, heading Lawrence’s left-wing free-kick against the top of the bar from close range.

Another Lawrence set-piece, this time a corner from right, caused more problems for Rangers shortly before the interval, with Krystian Bielik volleying over after Westwood’s fumble.

With Reading behind at half-time, Derby knew victory could see them close the gap, but it was QPR who were on the front foot for much of the second half.

They almost took the lead a couple of minutes after the restart when Chair cut in from the left and saw his right-footed strike pushed over by Allsop, who also kept out a long-range effort from Dykes.

Derby did threaten in the later stages, with Malcom Ebiowei causing QPR major problems on the right flank.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Andre Dozzell diverted an Ebiowei cross narrowly wide of his own goal and Nathan Byrne was denied at point-blank range by Westwood.

But Amos’ third goal in five matches and sixth of the season left Derby facing up to League One football next season.

manchester-united-v-west-ham-united-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round-old-trafford Mipo Odubeko in action at his former club, Manchester United, in last season's FA Cup. Source: PA

Elsewhere in the Championship, winger CJ Hamilton — who recently declared for Ireland — scored a goal and set up another in Blackpool’s 6-1 demolition of Birmingham City.

In League One, West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko scored Doncaster’s first and assisted their late, late equaliser in a remarkable comeback away to Shrewsbury Town. The 19-year-old Dubliner scored his first senior goal last Friday in Doncaster’s 2-1 home defeat to Bolton, and was instrumental in today’s 3-3 draw with The Shrews.

Anthony Scully found the mark as Lincoln City beat Cheltenham Town 3-0, while Ronan Curtis assisted Sean Raggett for Portsmouth’s goal in their 1-1 draw away to Morecambe.

In League Two, former Cork City duo Jimmy Keohane and Eoghan O’Connell scored in Rochdale’s 2-1 win over Hartlepool.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie