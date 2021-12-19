Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 19 December 2021
Advertisement

Slaughtneil book All-Ireland clash with Munster champs, Kerry and Clare sides reach final

Elsewhere in Ulster, Cavan’s Denn are celebrating a junior football triumph.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 5:36 PM
58 minutes ago 2,104 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5635337
Slaughtneil players celebrate after the Ulster final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Slaughtneil players celebrate after the Ulster final.
Slaughtneil players celebrate after the Ulster final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SLAUGHTNEIL CELEBRATED GLORY in the Ulster senior club hurling final today as they ran out seven-point victors over Down’s Ballycran.

slaughtneil-players-celebrate-after-the-game Slaughtneil players celebrate after the Ulster final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It finished 1-14 to 0-10 in favour of Slaughtneil at Corrigan Park in Belfast and the Derry champions will now take on the winners of January’s Munster final between Ballygunner and Kilmallock, at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

They have now lifted four of the last five Ulster senior hurling titles, leading 0-9 to 0-6 at the interval of today’s game. The critical score arrived in the second half against their Down opponents with Brendan Rodgers bagging the only goal of the game. Cormac O’Doherty shot 0-7 for the winners.

cormac-odoherty-takes-a-free Cormac O'Doherty takes a free for Slaughtneil.

brendan-rogers-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Brendan Rogers celebrates scoring a goal for Slaughtneil. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In intermediate football in Munster, it will be a meeting of Clare’s Corofin and Kerry’s Na Gaeil in the decider in January.

Corofin saw off Cork’s Newmarket by 1-14 to 0-11 in their semi-final today in Mallow, while Na Gaeil enjoyed a successful trip to Tipperary by winning 1-10 to 0-9 against Drom & Inch.

In junior football in Ulster there was glory for Cavan’s Denn by 3-8 to 0-10 against Donegal outfit Downings in the final in Clones today.

While in Leinster, Offaly’s Clonbullogue defeated Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in the junior semi-final this morning by 3-16 to 0-6 and will now take on Kildare’s Kilcullen in the final in the New Year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie