Slaughtneil book All-Ireland clash with Munster champs, Kerry and Clare sides reach final

SLAUGHTNEIL CELEBRATED GLORY in the Ulster senior club hurling final today as they ran out seven-point victors over Down’s Ballycran.



Slaughtneil players celebrate after the Ulster final. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It finished 1-14 to 0-10 in favour of Slaughtneil at Corrigan Park in Belfast and the Derry champions will now take on the winners of January’s Munster final between Ballygunner and Kilmallock, at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

They have now lifted four of the last five Ulster senior hurling titles, leading 0-9 to 0-6 at the interval of today’s game. The critical score arrived in the second half against their Down opponents with Brendan Rodgers bagging the only goal of the game. Cormac O’Doherty shot 0-7 for the winners.

Cormac O'Doherty takes a free for Slaughtneil.

Brendan Rogers celebrates scoring a goal for Slaughtneil. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In intermediate football in Munster, it will be a meeting of Clare’s Corofin and Kerry’s Na Gaeil in the decider in January.

Corofin saw off Cork’s Newmarket by 1-14 to 0-11 in their semi-final today in Mallow, while Na Gaeil enjoyed a successful trip to Tipperary by winning 1-10 to 0-9 against Drom & Inch.

In junior football in Ulster there was glory for Cavan’s Denn by 3-8 to 0-10 against Donegal outfit Downings in the final in Clones today.

While in Leinster, Offaly’s Clonbullogue defeated Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels in the junior semi-final this morning by 3-16 to 0-6 and will now take on Kildare’s Kilcullen in the final in the New Year.

