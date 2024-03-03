No FAI contact with Slaven Bilic over Republic of Ireland job

SLAVEN BILIC HAS not yet had an approach from the FAI to become manager of the Republic of Ireland senior men’s team.

The 42 has learned that the 55-year-old is unaware of interest from Abbotstown bosses about him becoming the permanent successor to Stephen Kenny.

John O’Shea was this week placed in interim charge for next month’s friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland, and director of football Marc Canham has stated his intention that a new manager will be confirmed in April.

It is understood that O’Shea has been made aware his role is as caretaker for March’s games only, while the Irish Mirror last night reported that Bilic is now favourite to be the next Ireland manager and will be available once the Saudi Pro League season concludes in May.

Sources have confirmed that the Croatian’s contract runs out with Al-Fateh in June of 2025 and it would require the FAI paying compensation for him to take charge in time for the start of the Nations League campaign in September.

However, it is not believed that talks with Bilic and his representatives have taken place.

The former Everton and West Ham defender was manager of Croatia from 2006-2012, leading his country to victory over Ireland at Euro 2012 before focusing on club management.

As well as stints with Lokomotiv Moscow and Besiktas, he also took charge of West Ham United in the Premier League before guiding West Bromwich Albion to England’s top flight in 2020. It was during that season Bilic gave Ireland international Dara O’Shea his West Brom debut.

He had a season in China before returning to England with Watford and last July he was appointed manager of Al-Fateh.