Sleeman qualifies for 100m semi-final at U20 World Championships

LUCY MAY SLEEMAN has qualified for the 100m semi-final at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia.

The Leevale AC sprinter finished fourth in her heat, her time of 11.71 enough to send her through as a fastest non-automatic qualifier in Cali.

The semi-final is scheduled for 10.05pm Irish time tomorrow.

Earlier, Lucy McGlynn narrowly missed out on reaching the semi-final of the 400m hurdles.

The Tyrone athlete clocked a time of 1:00.30 in her heat, with a time of 1:00.29 enough to send Yaroslava Yalysovetska of the Ukraine though.

McGlynn will be back in the action in the 100m hurdles heats on Thursday.

Later today, Reece Ademola will compete in the men’s long jump final at 10.16pm.

