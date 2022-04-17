Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Sligo survive a scare in New York to secure Connacht semi-final spot

Tony McEntee’s outfit secured a four-point win stateside.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 9:24 PM
22 minutes ago 2,224 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5741096
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO
Image: Andy Marlin/INPHO

SLIGO SECURED A nervy and narrow win against New York at Gaelic Park in the Connacht quarter-final. It finished 1-16 to 0-15 as their strong finish proved decisive. 

In front of a 4,000 strong crowd, New York started brightly with Peter Fox landing a long-range point. Former Galway forward Adrian Varley was a stand-out player for the home side right until he was blacked card at the end and kicked a superb point after catching a kick-out early on.  

The visitors missed an early goal chance by Paddy O’Connor but he responded with a score minutes later. After twenty minutes, Sean Carrabine scored a goal to hand Sligo the lead. At half-time, they led by two. 

Johnny McGeeney’s outfit continued to defend resolutely and dominate the middle third. Former Galway hurler Johnny Glynn and Cork’s Mark Ellis were exceptional, obliterating the Sligo long kick-out and consistently driving forward. 

peter-fox-with-nathan-mullen Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

The hosts drew level thanks to Varley and Niall Medine. Conor Griffen and Medine exchanged further scores and the sides were all square as the clock ticked down. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

With the game on the line, Niall Murphy came to the fore. He converted a free to give Sligo the lead before winning another in the corner. Again, he delivered. 

From there Tony McEntee’s men were able to hold on. They progress to the semi-final where Roscommon await. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie