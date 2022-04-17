Sligo survive a scare in New York to secure Connacht semi-final spot

SLIGO SECURED A nervy and narrow win against New York at Gaelic Park in the Connacht quarter-final. It finished 1-16 to 0-15 as their strong finish proved decisive.

In front of a 4,000 strong crowd, New York started brightly with Peter Fox landing a long-range point. Former Galway forward Adrian Varley was a stand-out player for the home side right until he was blacked card at the end and kicked a superb point after catching a kick-out early on.

The visitors missed an early goal chance by Paddy O’Connor but he responded with a score minutes later. After twenty minutes, Sean Carrabine scored a goal to hand Sligo the lead. At half-time, they led by two.

Johnny McGeeney’s outfit continued to defend resolutely and dominate the middle third. Former Galway hurler Johnny Glynn and Cork’s Mark Ellis were exceptional, obliterating the Sligo long kick-out and consistently driving forward.

Source: Andy Marlin/INPHO

The hosts drew level thanks to Varley and Niall Medine. Conor Griffen and Medine exchanged further scores and the sides were all square as the clock ticked down.

With the game on the line, Niall Murphy came to the fore. He converted a free to give Sligo the lead before winning another in the corner. Again, he delivered.

From there Tony McEntee’s men were able to hold on. They progress to the semi-final where Roscommon await.