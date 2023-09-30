Sligo put 4 past Bohemians as weather disrupts WNL fixtures

SLIGO ROVERS RECORDED an emphatic 4-1 win against Bohemians on a heavily-disrupted day of action in the Women’s National League.

Paula McGrory hit a late double for Sligo, who led 2-0 at half-time, against the Dublin side at The Showgrounds.

Advertisement

Keri Loughrey opened the scoring after just six minutes, and Sarah Kiernan scored directly from a corner to double the home side’s advantage just after the half-hour mark.

Lynn Craven pulled a goal back for Bohemians with a long-range effort, but Sligo avoided a nervy finish thanks to two goals from McGrory, who got on the end of a Katie Melly pass to score with 12 minutes remaining before adding her second in the 86th minute.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne recorded a 2-0 win at DLR Waves.

Pearl Slattery broke the deadlock from a Noelle Murray corner 10 minutes before half-time, before Kerri Letmon wrapped up the three points in the 78th minute, meeting a Leah Doyle cross at the back post.

Three fixtures were postponed as a result of heavy weather conditions.

The meetings of Cork City and Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross, Treaty United and Galway United at Markets Field and Wexford Youths and Shamrock Rovers at Ferrycarrig Park will all be rescheduled.