Friday 31 July, 2020
146 days later, League of Ireland season resumes, as Sligo pick up first points of their campaign

Liam Buckley’s side secured a surprise win away to Derry City this evening.

By The42 Team Friday 31 Jul 2020, 8:26 PM
Sligo’s Ronan Coughlan celebrates their second goal with team-mates.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

146 DAYS AFTER the last Premier Division game, the season resumed today with Sligo Rovers earning a surprise 2-0 win over below-par Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Sligo, who were also involved in the most recent game before the season’s postponement — a 3-2 defeat against Shamrock Rovers on 7 March — picked up their first points of the season with the win.

Liam Buckley’s men were one of the Irish clubs particularly badly affected by the pandemic, with all staff and players temporarily laid off within that period.

Most would have expected Derry City, who had picked up four points from their opening four games, to secure victory against the visitors, who started the game at the bottom of the table having lost all four of the previous league matches they played.

After a quiet start though, it was the Bit O’Red who took the lead on 19 minutes.

Kyle Callan-McFadden rose highest in the penalty area, producing an unstoppable header from Regan Donelon’s corner to give his team the advantage.

The away side then doubled their advantage six minutes after the break.

Eoin Toal was penalised for bringing down Ronan Coughlan in the area, and the striker then dusted himself off and slotted home from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Peter Cherrie the wrong way, to double his side’s advantage.

Walter Figueira and Gerardo Bruna had chances, as the pressure intensified on the Sligo goal in the dying stages, but the visitors held firm for a deserved win that sees them leapfrog Cork City and move up to ninth place in the table.

Derry next face St Pat’s away on Monday, while Sligo host Waterford the following day.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Eoin Toal, Conor McCormack, Ally Gilchrist (McChrystal 46), Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson, Conor Clifford (Malone 57), Gerardo Bruna, Ciaron Harkin (Ferry 57), Walter Figueira, Stephen Mallon.

Subs: Mark McChrystal, Jack Malone, Colm Horgan, Michael Harris, Nathan Gartside, Patrick Ferry, Ronan Boyce.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Darragh Noone, Kyle McFadden, Garry Buckey (Russell 73), Regan Donelon, Will Seymore, David Cawley, Niall Morahan, Jesse Devers (Collins 80), Ryan Coughlan, Ryan De Vries.

Subs: John Russell, Ronan Murray, Luke McNicholas, Scott Lynch, John Dunleavy, Darren Collins, Mark Byrne.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan). 

The42 Team

