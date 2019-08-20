This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 21 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drama aplenty as race starts four minutes early in Sligo, but result stands

Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan’s Caer won the premature start.

By Racing Post Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,263 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4775706
Winning trainer Noel Meade will have been a relieved man afterwards.
Image: Presseye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO
Winning trainer Noel Meade will have been a relieved man afterwards.
Winning trainer Noel Meade will have been a relieved man afterwards.
Image: Presseye/Kelvin Boyes/INPHO

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama in the opening BetVictor sponsored mares maiden hurdle at Sligo when the starter dispatched the nine runners some four minutes before the official off time, which must have put the hearts in the mouths of Noel Meade and Sean Flanagan after their charge Caer ran out a decisive winner.

The 11-8 shot went away on the run-in to account for favourite Bronagh’s Belle by six lengths before the stewards enquiry was called. A few years ago, such a race would have been voided automatically, but under new rules the stewards have discretion to let such a result stand, and they used those powers to that end on this occasion.

For local trainer Mark McNiff, this evening at Sligo was certainly a mixed one. The upset at losing long-time stable stalwart Celtic Monarch to a fatal fall in the 2m4f handicap hurdle was a real low, but the evening brightened up considerably as he and rider Derek Fox went on to complete a double.

Adimelo came from off the pace to land the feature Francie ‘Banger’ Burns Memorial Handicap Hurdle, and the good part of the night was concluded as Pump Road came from even further off the pace to record a four-and-a-half length victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle which followed.

Willie Mullins has never been shy about sending good horses to Sligo and he may well have done it again as newcomer Jazzaway landed the concluding Student’s Day At Sligo Races 25 September Flat Race.

Ridden by Patrick Mullins, the tiny daughter of Shantou, a full-sister to Champion Bumper winner Briar Hill, showed her greenness by hanging left in the last furlong, but she found plenty to hold off Seanbothar by a length-and-three-quarters.

Balbriggan trainer Peter Cluskey likes Sligo in late August, and that was shown on when his grand servant Ciankyle just lasted out to land the Callan Tansey Handicap Hurdle at a damp Western venue for the second straight year.

The eight-year-old was sent to the front before the second last by Mark Bolger, and it was a move which worked but only just. The staying-on runner-up Jazz Ranger gradually ate into the lead from the final flight but the winning post came just in time as a short-head separated them at the finish.

Justin O’Hanlon; for more visit the Racing Post   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie