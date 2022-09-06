Sligo Rovers charged with fielding ineligible player against Dundalk

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE been charged by the FAI with fielding a suspended player in their recent Premier Division win against Dundalk.

The club have confirmed that the charge is in relation to midfielder Adam McDonnell, and that they intend to contest the charge.

McDonnell was named in the Sligo starting team and played 58 minutes of the 2-0 win on 29 August.

The FAI have confirmed that the club have now been charged with fielding a suspended player and will face a disciplinary hearing this week, but Sligo have responded by claiming they received “contradictory communications from the FAI” with regards to the suspension.

If Sligo are found guilty, Dundalk would be awarded a 3-0 win for the fixture, a result which would close the gap on league leaders Shamrock Rovers – who the Lilywhites currently trail by six points.

An FAI statement read: “The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th.

“The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers FC.”

Sligo responded with their own statement on social media.

It read: “We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week.

“It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended.

“The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result.

“The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension.

“Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing.

“A further update will follow when available.”

