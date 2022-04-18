Sligo's dire run comes to an end as they nick win away to Finn Harps

Karl O'Sullivan scrambles the only goal over the line.

Finn Harps 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Alan Foley

reports from Finn Park

SLIGO ROVERS PUT an end to a winless run of five with victory over Finn Harps in a north-west derby that never caught fire until the latter stages.

Karl O’Sullivan scored against his former club, from right underneath the crossbar on 26 minutes, after Regan Donelan’s attempted clearance was blocked when David Cawley had dinked goalwards over Mark Anthony McGinley.

Regardless of the fact the goal might’ve been a bit of an eyesore, it was certainly a deserved one as McGinley had made a splendid double-save just beforehand, firstly to deny Mark Byrne and then the follow-up from Max Max Mata.

At the other end, McGinley’s opposite number Ed McGinty was never seriously tested for long spells having made a routine save from a Donelan free-kick before the break, and gathered a few crosses after it.

The fallout from Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Bohemians meant both Eric McWoods and Ryan Rainey – sent off at Dalymount – were suspended, while Dave Webster was stretchered off. This evening, Horgan lost centre-half Jose Carrillo in the warm-up then Ryan Connolly hobbled off inside of 20 minutes.

Harps midfielder Ryan Connolly was forced off injured early on. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Sligo were one up with few incidents of notoriety for long spells, looked to be chugging along to a handy three points. There was little goalmouth action until the final quarter-hour, when Harps finally began to press.

Paddy Kirk made a brave block as Ethan Boyle shot and then McGinty and Blaney both got in the way of separate shots from Luke Rudden.

Mark Timlin missed a great chance to level on 85 minutes. The former Derry City frontman was 10 yards from goal only to see a combination of Colm Horgan and Adam McDonnell get in the way, when Filip Mihaljevic had squared.

Sligo survived a couple of injury-time scares in a crowded penalty area to claim all three points.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Erol Alkan, Rob Slevin, Regan Donelon; Bastien Hery, Ryan Connolly (Luke Rudden 19); Barry McNamee, Filip Mihaljevic, Mark Timlin; Yoyo Mahdy (Jesse Devers 70).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Paddy Kirk, Shane Blaney, Nando Pijnaker, Colm Horgan; Karl O’Sullivan, Niall Morahan, David Cawley (Greg Bolger 87), Adam McDonnell; Max Mata (Jordan Hamilton 60), Mark Byrne (Will Fitzgerald 76).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin