Dublin: 10°C Monday 10 May 2021
Long-serving Sligo stalwart retires after 13 years in senior football setup

Neil Ewing started out with Sligo in 2008.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 May 2021, 5:26 PM
31 minutes ago 826 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433424
Neil Ewing in action for Sligo in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Neil Ewing in action for Sligo in 2016.
Neil Ewing in action for Sligo in 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SLIGO FOOTBALLER NEIL Ewing has announced his retirement from the senior inter-county game.

The 33-year-old defender started out in 2008 and featured in three Connacht finals. Success eluded him in those clashes against Roscommon in 2010 and twice against Mayo (2012 and 2015).

Ewing outlined how injury had been a reason behind his decision to bow out.

“Dodged injury for a long time but luck couldn’t last forever. At the minute the body is not willing to do what the heads is telling it. It was a childhood dream to pull on the Sligo jersey. An honour to have enjoyed the opportunity to do so.

“From 2008 it has been a privilege beyond words to get to play alongside some who were heroes growing up, some who will be future stars and some whose monumental, unseen, commitment to train/travel/prepare didn’t get them a regular run in the 1-15 jersey.”

The Drumcliffe-Rosses Point club man admitted his regret at not landing that provincial honour.

“Hugely disappointing to not have a Connacht championship medal. Will forever regret a free I gave away in 2010. Did everything I could, in my limited capabilities, to make up for that moment.

“In the absence of achieving ambitions I have to take solace in the great experiences shared, friends made and support received along the way.”

