Another long-serving inter-county player departs as Sligo forward retires after 16 seasons

THERE WAS ANOTHER experienced county Gaelic football forward who retired last night as Sligo’s Adrian Marren announced his departure.

The decision of Dublin All-Ireland winning star Diarmuid Connolly will command most of the attention but Marren had an hour before that revealed that he was moving on.

The time has come... pic.twitter.com/m4tTlTnj7Q — adrian marren (@AdrianMarren) September 30, 2020

One of Sligo’s best-known players, Marren spent 16 seasons in their senior ranks. He won a Connacht senior medal in 2007 in the success against Galway when he came on as a substitute and then started in the 2010 provincial final loss to Roscommon when he scored 0-3.

He had two more attempts at landing Connacht senior medals but lost finals to Mayo in both 2012 and 2015, scoring 0-3 on each occasion. Those campaigns saw him produce a couple of brilliant provincial semi-final displays as he hit 2-6 in a man-of-the-match showing when defeating Galway in 2012 and then fired 1-7 in the a notable championship success over Roscommon in 2015.

Adrian Marren fires home a goal for Sligo against Galway in 2012. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Marren’s full statement reads:

“The time has come to depart the intercounty scene after 16 years of some great memories in the black and white. Now is the time to bow out. “I have been lucky to play with some of the best and to wear the Sligo jersey making great friends along the way. “I will forever be grateful to my club Curry, my family, friends and team-mates who gave me great support from day one. “I would like to wish Paul and the lads all he best for the rest of the year.”

