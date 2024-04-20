Galway survive Sligo scare to keep Connacht three-in-a-row on the road

Galway 1-13

Sligo 0-14

GALWAY SURVIVED A mighty scare from Sligo to keep hold of their Connacht crown and maintain their drive for three-in-a-row.

In what was a repeat of last year’s provincial final, Tony McEntee’s side lead the tie up until the 70th minute, indicating that a major shock was on the cards. But a Rob Finnerty goal rescued the champions from defeat and ensured safe passage back to the final.

Galway welcomed Shane Walsh and Damien Comer back to proceedings after the pair returned from lengthy injury lay-offs. Walsh started the tie at centre-forward while Comer made his introduction in the early stages of the second half.

But their presence didn’t deter the Sligo side who are two divisions their junior, and who they defeated comfortably in last year’s decider. They were still three points clear with 64 minutes on the clock thanks to a Niall Murphy score, while Galway were guilty of wasteful play.

But points from Kieran Molly and Céin Darcy brought them to within one, before that decisive Finnerty goal gave them relief before the final whistle.

