Sligo held by Drogheda in entertaining affair

Drogheda United 1

Sligo Rovers 1

Brendan Graham reports from United Park

AN EXCHANGE of goals between strikers Chris Lyons and Johnny Kenny saw Drogheda and Sligo battle out to a 1-1 draw this evening in a game high on quality and full of entertainment.

A positive start from Sligo saw Johnny Kenny and John Mahon both go close to breaking the deadlock in the opening 10 minutes only to see their efforts glance clear of the bar.

Drogheda took the lead on 16 minutes courtesy of Chris Lyons. Ronan Murray launched a free kick to the back of the box. Credit to Daniel O’Reilly who at full stretch nodded the ball back across the area for Lyons to head the ball into the net from six yards.

A poor goal kick from McCabe allowed Gibson to show the top quality technique that he possesses, swinging a powerful half volley on target, but the Drogheda stopper recovered well to save easily.

Johnny Kenny levelled proceedings with 10 minutes of the first half remaining. Buckley found Figueira with a perfectly weighted ball over the top deep in midfield. Figueira’s strike from distance could only be parried by McCabe into the path of the lethal Kenny who showed composure to round the goalkeeper and finish with ease.

A blistering counter attack from Sligo should have led to their second of the evening. A crucial touch from Parkes saw him collect the ball on the edge of his own box. He accelerated towards goal, finding Gibson to his right, deep into the Drogheda half. Gibson picked out Kenny with a neat through ball only to be flagged offside.

End-to-end stuff in the second half saw Drogheda moments later with a huge chance to take the lead. Another fine Murray set piece landed right on the head of the towering O’Reilly, whose effort came crashing back off the butt of the post.

Killian Phillips should have had his first senior goal for Drogheda as he ran on to a threaded ball right across the box from the unstoppable James Brown. Brown’s ball bypassed Markey trickling right through to the unmarked Phillips, who blazed his effort over the bar.

With just three minutes remaining, McGinty pulled off a fantastic save low to ground to deny Chris Lyons his second, after he capitalised on Mahon’s mistake.

A share of the spoils for both sides in what was another fantastic advertisement for the league.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; James Brown, Dane Massey, Daniel O’Reilly, Ryan O’Shea; Mark Doyle (Luke Heeney 53), Darragh Markey, Killian Phillips, Gary Deegan; Chris Lyons, Ronan Murray (James Clarke 73).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Garry Buckley, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Jordan Gibson, Greg Bolger, Walter Figueira, Shane Blaney; Johnny Kenny, Romeo Parkes (Ryan De Vries 80).