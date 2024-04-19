Managerless Dundalk's search for first win continues as they share spoils in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 1

Dundalk 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

DUNDALK’S SEARCH FOR a first win of the season continues after the managerless Lilywhites came from behind to draw with Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

But Dundalk will be buoyed by their second-half performance in which they showed signs of improvement after a torrid start to the season.

The Louth side travelled to Sligo on Friday night still searching for a first win of the season, collecting just four points from their opening 10 games.

Currently searching for a manager since the departure of Stephen O’Donnell, Dundalk looked like an improved side on Monday night despite losing to Bohemians.

They travelled to Sligo on Friday to take on a side who already beat them 5-0 at Oriel Park earlier in the season.

Sligo Rovers had enjoyed a good start to the campaign but were beaten 3-0 in their last two games, losing to both St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

There was a lot at stake for both of these sides coming into this game but the hosts were completely dominant for the opening half.

Former Cheltenham team-mates Ellis Chapman and Reece Hutchinson tested George Shelvey in goals early on before Daryl Horgan’s volley after 15 minutes had Ed McGinty on his toes, but he could watch on in relief as the former Sligo winger sent it well over the bar.

The Bit O’Red looked most likely to score given their strength in attack but jaws dropped around the Showgrounds when Fabrice Hartmann’s incredible strike from 25 yards curled past Shelvey.

The RB Leipzig loanee gained possession on the right, cut inside and took a couple of touches to set up the shot, his effort evading the defence and curling sufficiently to beat Shelvey in goals.

Sligo came close to adding a second before half-time, with Hartmann’s through ball forcing Shelvey off his line as the former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper shook off Max Mata to make the save.

Connor Malley, who was on the books at Dundalk in 2023, thought he added a second before half-time but his effort flashed across the face of goal.

Jamie Gullan almost equalised just before half-time but Ed McGinty smothered the ball at his feet.

Dundalk started the second half well and were back on level terms on 49 minutes when former Raith Rovers striker Gullan was fouled in the box by JR Wilson.

The 24-year-old took on the responsibility himself and beat McGinty with his second goal of the season to make it 1-1.

The hosts responded well to that Dundalk equaliser and their lead was almost restored on 55 minutes when Hartmann’s free-kick was creeping in under the post until Shelvey’s fingertip save denied the German a second of the game.

Gullan should have added a second for himself and Dundalk as he capitalised on Malley’s slip before charging towards goal but he couldn’t produce the kind of power his effort needed to beat McGinty.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, JR Wilson, Ollie Denham, Charlie Wiggett, Reece Hutchinson, Fabrice Hartmann (Rein Smit, 69), Connor Malley, Niall Morahan, Ellis Chapman (Kailin Barlow, 69), Will Fitzgerald (Stefan Radosavljevic, 80), Max Mata (Wilson Waweru, 46).

Dundalk: George Shelvey, Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Mayowa Animasahun (Zak Johnson, 25), Zak Bradshaw, Scott High, Paul Doyle (Dara Keane, 46), Daryl Horgan, Sam Durrant (Ryan O’Kane, 68), Robbie Benson, Jamie Gullan (Eoin Kenny, 79).

Referee: Paul Norton.