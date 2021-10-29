Sligo Rovers end long winless run to tighten their grip on third place

Sligo Rovers 2-0 Drogheda United

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE moved four points clear in the race for third place with a 2-0 victory over Drogheda United at The Showgrounds.

It put an end to a winless streak for the Bit O’Red, who had not won since 14 September but were still holding onto third place.

Goals from local lads John Mahon and Johnny Kenny secured a huge win for Liam Buckley’s side.

There were few chances of note in the early stages of this encounter with the hosts trying to get Johnny Kenny more involved, his ruthless nature in front of goal proving to be a valuable weapon this season.

The visitors were dangerous on the counter-attack with Mark Doyle causing some problems early doors.

It was the hosts who came closest to opening the scoring, with efforts from Kenny, Adam McDonnell and Ryan DeVries well off target.

A series of saves from the impressive David Odumosu denied Rovers an opening goal, first from the initial attempt from Lewis Banks, with Wright’s follow up somehow cleared off the line, and DeVries’ attempt then also saved.

The hosts enjoyed the bulk of the chances after the restart with Kenny, Robbie McCourt and Mahon all trying to find ways to break the deadlock, but to no avail.

It was the Louth side who almost did just that, but for an excellent stop from Ed McGinty in the Rovers goal.

As Mark Doyle broke forward, he spotted the onrushing James Brown to his right before playing him in. Brown attempted to take it over the head of McGinty when one-on-one, but the 21-year-old stood tall to make the save.

A crucial interception from Brown moments later at the other end of the pitch took the ball away from Kenny who was tearing down on goal.

It seemed inevitable that a goal was coming, and it arrived on 72 minutes. From McDonnell’s corner, Mahon headed past Odumosu to give the hosts the lead.

Andre Wright dragged his shot wide moments later before the Bit O’Red doubled their lead.

McDonnell’s corner wasn’t cleared by the Drogs defence, and Kenny managed to take it away from Gary Deegan, before turning and shooting into the back of the net to make it 2-0, a vital win in the fight for third.

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Walter Figueira, Adam McDonnell, Greg Bolger, Ryan DeVries (Mark Byrne, 69), Johnny Kenny, Andre Wright (David Cawley, 90).

DROGHEDA UNITED: David Odumosu; Joe Redmond, Daniel O’Reilly, Dane Massey (Ronan Murray, 74); James Brown, Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips (Jake Hyland, 74), Conor Kane; Darragh Markey (Luke Heeney, 60), Chris Lyons (Jordan Adeyemo, 56), Mark Doyle.

Referee: Rob Hennessy.