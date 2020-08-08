Sligo climb from the foot of the table with Shels win

Sligo Rovers 2

Shelbourne 1

SLIGO ROVERS’ SECOND-straight win since the restart has seen them climb from the foot of the Premier Division table, this a 2-1 win at home to Shelbourne.

It took all of 30 seconds for Sligo to take the lead, with Jesse Devers heading in a Ryan De Vries cross. They scored again in the second half – albeit not as early – as David Cawley netted to double the Bit o’ Red’s advantage.

Shels pulled a goal back deep in stoppage time through Gary Deegan, but – while a thumping finish – it was too little and too late to make a dent on the result.

It means Cork City drop to the foot of the table, as Sligo vault to eighth, two points clear of the drop with a game in hand. Shels are two places and three points ahead of Sligo, with nine points from seven games.