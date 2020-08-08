This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 August, 2020
Sligo climb from the foot of the table with Shels win

The Bit o’ Red led after 30 seconds and didn’t look back.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 7:37 PM
File photo of Sligo boss Liam Buckley.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 2 

Shelbourne 1

SLIGO ROVERS’ SECOND-straight win since the restart has seen them climb from the foot of the Premier Division table, this a 2-1 win at home to Shelbourne. 

It took all of 30 seconds for Sligo to take the lead, with Jesse Devers heading in a Ryan De Vries cross. They scored again in the second half – albeit not as early – as David Cawley netted to double the Bit o’ Red’s advantage. 

Shels pulled a goal back deep in stoppage time through Gary Deegan, but – while a thumping finish – it was too little and too late to make a dent on the result. 

It means Cork City drop to the foot of the table, as Sligo vault to eighth, two points clear of the drop with a game in hand. Shels are two places and three points ahead of Sligo, with nine points from seven games. 

The42 Team

