Sensational Sligo Rovers put four past in-form Bohs to return to winning ways

Sligo Rovers 4

Bohemian 0

SLIGO ROVERS RETURNED to winning ways in scintillating fashion with a 4-0 victory over the in-form Bohemians at The Showgrounds.

Two goals from Johnny Kenny, a third created by Kenny and helped into the net by Rob Cornwall, and a superb solo run from Ryan DeVries moved Rovers back to top, making a huge statement about their title contention.

The Connacht men are now level on points with St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers at the summit, with all three also level on goal difference.

Kenny, Ryan de Vries and David Cawley celebrate Sligo's last goal. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The Gypsies travelled to Sligo as the league’s form team, picking up four wins and a draw in their previous five games, including a comprehensive win over Drogheda United and defeat of Shamrock Rovers in the Dublin derby.

The hosts, on the other hand, have looked a shadow of themselves since the mid-season break, losing to both Drogheda United and Pats and drawing with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last Monday night.

But a blistering start from Rovers meant the Dubliners were under pressure from the off, with Ryan DeVries and Jordan Gibson threatening James Talbot’s goals early on.

Thirteen minutes had elapsed when the deadlock was broken. A brilliant save from Talbot following Gibson’s free-kick would have gotten more attention on any other night, but the Bohs netminder had no time to get to Kenny’s follow-up shot which the 18-year-old smashed into the back of the net.

The momentum was with the Bit O’Red who pressed on to try and stretch their lead. A stunning ball from Niall Morahan from the middle of midfield found Kenny on the left, but the angle was a tricky one and his effort was slightly off target.

Keith Long’s side worked a couple of opportunities of their own through Ross Tierney and Rory Feely, but Kenny didn’t have to wait too long for another opportunity.

Rovers’ passing and movement awed the 100 home supporters allowed into the fixture, and they were celebrating again on 22 minutes when they went 2-0 up.

Link-up play between Mark Byrne and Lewis Banks brought Rovers forward, with Banks crossing for Kenny. The Sligo local fancied his chances and struck from close range, with his shot deflected into the back of the net by Rob Cornwall.

Happier times for the Bit O'Red. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Liam Buckley’s side were really putting on a show, with Banks and Kenny again coming close before the half way mark.

The Gypsies were struggling to keep up with Rovers, although Georgie Kelly thought he had halved the deficit, but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Rovers were showing no signs of slowing down, and eight minutes into the second-half, DeVries added a third for his side.

The New Zealander burst through on goal, and with two defenders to beat and Talbot in goal, he coolly tucked his shot home to make it 3-0.

The visitors at this stage had an almost impossible task as they tried to find a way back into the game.

Stellar defending from James Finnerty took the ball away from the toe of Gibson yards in front of goal after Kenny’s inviting cross from the right just needed a touch.

McGinty showed good reactions when he leapt off his line to get behind Ciaran Kelly’s effort which took a wicked deflection off Banks.

The Bit O’Red weren’t done yet, adding a fourth courtesy of a glorious finish from the left boot of Kenny as he was played in by Gibson, rounding off a superb night for the hosts that put an end to their winless streak.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Shane Blaney, Regan Donelon (Colm Horgan, 76), Mark Byrne, Greg Bolger (David Cawley, 78), Niall Morahan, Ryan DeVries, Jordan Gibson, Johnny Kenny.

Bohemians: James Talbot, Rory Feely (James Finnerty, 61), Rob Cornwall (Andy Lyons, 46), Ciaran Kelly, Tyreke Wilson (Anto Breslin, 46), Ali Coote, Keith Buckley (Conor Levingston, 69), Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney, Liam Burt (Keith Ward, 61), Georgie Kelly.

Referee: Damien McGraith.