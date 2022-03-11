Impressive Sligo Rovers cruise to comfortable victory at Drogheda

JORDAN HAMILTON AND Will Fitzgerald scored their first goals for new club Sligo Rovers as Liam Buckley’s team showed their clinical edge in front of goal to beat Drogheda United.

The Bit O’Red surged into a three-goal lead with just 35 minutes on the clock – and that’s how it stayed as they comfortably ran out winners at Head In The Game Park.

Four games unbeaten at the start of the campaign is something their supporters can take pride in especially given the nature of their two away victories – against St Pats and here against Drogheda.

Now, all that the Sligo fans await is a win on home soil. It will surely come soon enough if they produce a performance like this again.

Despite leaving Aidan Keena on the bench and missing goalkeeper Ed McGinty through illness, they motored into an early lead. Right back Lewis Banks was all alone in the Drogheda penalty area to head in Will Fitzgerald’s corner after just seven minutes.

Drogs’ boss Kevin Doherty will have been especially irked by how his side allowed two uncontested Sligo headers from that corner – and more so as the half wore on and the hosts were unable to unduly worry Sligo in search of a leveller.

New strikers Max Mata and Hamilton, occasional New Zealand and Canada caps respectively, combined for their second. Mata’s clipped cross was headed in at the bear post by Hamilton.

It was the Canadian’s first goal in League of Ireland football in his first start for his new team. The 25-year-old hit 11 goals in 53 appearances for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer prior to his arrival at the Showgrounds.

Both of those players were involved again to release Fitzgerald 15 minutes later. He was totally free on the left and had ample time to pick his spot. He did so with aplomb, firing an unstoppable effort past on-loan goalkeeper Sam Long.

James Clarke managed to hit the post after dancing into the Sligo area in a rare foray forward in the first half but the damage was done. Any forlorn hope of a comeback was ended when Georgie Poynton sent a 48th minute penalty we’ll wide of Richard Brush’s upright.

Garry Buckley had handled, said Paul McLaughlin. He wasn’t punished and Sligo never looked like they would be.

Drogheda United: Sam Long; Sean Roughan, Mark Hughes, Dane Massey; Georgie Poynton, Gary Deegan, James Clarke (Dayle Rooney, 46), Evan Weir (Keith Cowan, 46); Darragh Markey (Darragh Nugent, 46); Adam Foley (Dylan Grimes, 73), Dean Williams (Killian Cailloce, 89).

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley (Shane Blaney, 59), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell (David Cawley, 79), Niall Morahan; Will Fitzgerald, Karl O’Sullivan (Mark Byrne, 79); Jordan Hamilton (Seamas Keogh, 66), Max Mata (Aidan Keena, 66).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin