Sligo strike late to deny 10-man Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

A LATE LUKAS Browning strike denied Shamrock Rovers a win on the opening game of the season as the champions were held to a draw in a dramatic encounter at the Showgrounds.

The Hoops looked like they had claimed all three points after Graham Burke put them ahead early on.

They were reduced to ten men, but looked like they were going to hang on for all three points. That was until the hosts applied serious pressure for the closing stages and were rewarded in the 95th minute when Browning’s strike crashed into the net in the dying seconds.

The Bit O’Red have had wholesale changes over the off-season, with ten new signings coming into the squad. Among the departures was last season’s top goalscorer Aidan Keena who departed for Cheltenham, with Faroese striker Stefan Radosavljevic brought in late on as his replacement, but the 22-year-old was not in the squad for tonight’s game. Three new signings made the starting 11, with Johan Brannefalk, Browning and Reece Hutchinson all coming into the team.

Stephen Bradley’s off-season was chaotic, with four new players coming in, three of those on loan. Among those is Sligo native and former Bit O’Red striker Johnny Kenny, who Bradley left on the bench as he wanted to protect the 19-year-old.

Advertisement

Trevor Clarke started his first game back since joining on loan from Bristol Rovers. Estonian international Markus Poom also took a place in the starting 11 against his former team-mate Frank Liivak.

In what was a lively opener, both sides set out their stalls out from early on. The visitors were patient in their build-up, playing it out from the back to work their way forward.

John Russell’s side went toe-to-toe with the league champions, and actually created the best of the early chances with Alan Mannus credited with keeping his side level after a couple of early saves denied the hosts an early lead.

A superb through ball from Brannefalk down the right fell perfectly for Max Mata whose powerful drive was well handled by the veteran in the Hoops goals.

The 40-year-old was called into action again when he fisted Will Fitzgerald’s effort out of the danger zone. The hosts may have had the best of the chances, but it was the league champions who made theirs count.

Burke was played in down the left, carved his way through and unleashed a powerful shot that crashed into the net.

Trevor Clarke almost doubled his side’s lead when he pounced on Brannefalk’s mis-timed leap, but the Bristol Rovers loanee dragged the effort wide. In what was a tense second half, the Bit O’Red hit the post when Barlow got on the end of Bolger’s ball.

And, while the Hoops showed no signs of letting up, their resolve started to weaken when Roberto Lopes was dismissed for a coming together.

They were hanging on, but the Bit O’Red continued to push and push. And, with seconds left, they were rewarded as Browning’s strike beat Mannus to earn a late late point for Russell’s men in what was an incredible game.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, Eanna Clancy, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson (Karl O’Sullivan 92); Greg Bolger (Stefan Radosavljevic 75), Lukas Browning; Frank Liivak (Fabrice Hartmann 60), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Daniel Lafferty 92); Max Mata.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Neil Farrugia, Trevor Clarke (Darragh Nugent 64); Markus Poom, Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill 79); Graham Burke (Liam Burt 64), Jack Byrne (Richie Towell 79); Rory Gaffney (Johnny Kenny 64).

Referee: Damien MacGraith

League of Ireland results

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 1-1 Shamrock Rovers

First Division