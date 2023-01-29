Sligo Rovers lose 2022 Premier Division top scorer Keena to League One

LEAGUE ONE CHELTENHAM Town have signed Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena for an undisclosed fee, reported locally to be a club record.

The 2022 Premier Division top scorer — described by Cheltenham director of football Micky Moore as the club’s number one target of the transfer window — has agreed a three-year deal.

Advertisement

Sligo confirmed that the deal for the 23-year-old also includes “substantial add-on payments”.

Keena “leaves the club with our best wishes for the future having captured the hearts of everyone at the club with his hard work and his goal scoring contributions,” the Bit O’Red said in a statement.

The former Ireland U21 international moved to the Showgrounds for the 2022 season following his release by Scottish club Falkirk.

He proved to be an instant hit, topping the Premier Division goalscoring charts with 18 league goals as Sligo finished in fifth place.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Cheltenham, who are 18th in League One and only four points clear of the relegation zone, have scored the joint-fewest goals in the division so far this season.