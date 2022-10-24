Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shamrock Rovers complete league three-in-a-row after Derry City play out draw with Sligo

Stephen Bradley’s charges are champions once again as Derry City were unable to get a win tonight.

49 minutes ago 5,230 Views 5 Comments
Action from tonight's clash between Sligo Rovers and Derry City.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

DERRY CITY’S TITLE challenge came to an end on Monday night at The Showgrounds as they failed to beat Sligo Rovers, meaning Shamrock Rovers have been crowned champions for the third consecutive year.

Having dropped points against Shelbourne on Friday night, Ruaidhri Higgins’ side knew that they needed a win and nothing less to keep their title hopes alive as they travelled to The Showgrounds.

The Candystripes had not lost a domestic game since their last visit to Sligo, when a last gasp Seamas Keogh strike earned the Bit O’Red all three points in their first game under John Russell.

With Europe now well out of their reach, Rovers are keen to make sure they hold onto fifth place.

Russell made just one change to the side that drew 3-3 with Dundalk last Friday night, defender Shane Blaney returned to the team in place of Colm Horgan. Higgins, on the other hand, shuffled his pack somewhat and made five changes from Friday’s draw with Shelbourne.

Ciaran Coll, Joe Thomson, Sadou Diallo, Ryan Graydon and Cian Kavanagh all came into the team. Michael Duffy, Jamie McGonigle, Patrick McEleney, Shane McEleney and Brandon Kavanagh all dropped to the bench.

Both sides were enjoying good passages of play early on, but neither goalkeeper was kept too busy in the opening minutes.

Republic of Ireland Under 21 international Brian Maher denied the hosts on a couple of occasions with a number of excellent saves, with the league’s leading goalscorer Aidan Keena applying the pressure for Sligo Rovers.

Richard Brush had to be alert to make the save as Mark Connolly nodded towards goal, before Cian Kavanagh forced another save from the veteran in the Rovers goals.

Derry threw everything at the Rovers defence in the second half, knowing that they needed to find a goal somehow, although this was a game that really lacked any real drive or excitement.

Brush made the save from Jamie McGonigle after he glanced a header goalwards, before Rovers blocked a couple of shots at goal.

Mata should have given Sligo the lead late on, but he side footed his effort wide of Brian Maher’s goal after a fantastic run by Karl O’Sullivan. In the end, the Candystripes couldn’t find enough to force a late winner, confirming Shamrock Rovers as champions.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Lewis Banks, Shane Blaney (Eanna Clancy 78), Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Adam McDonnell, Robbie Burton (Greg Bolger 72); Frank Liivak (Max Mata 57), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Karl O’Sullivan HT); Aidan Keena.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce (Jordan McEneff 82), Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannett, Ciaran Coll (Danny Lafferty 82); Sadio Diallo, Cameron Dummigan, Joe Thomson (Jamie McGonigle 63); Ryan Graydon, Will Patching (Patrick McEleney 82); Cian Kavanagh (Michael Duffy 64).

Referee: Neil Doyle.

