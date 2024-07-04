Derry City's title challenge hit by setback in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City 1

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS came from behind as Derry City slipped up in the battle for the title, losing 2-1 to a Bit O’Red side who continue to cause them problems.

But, Shelbourne’s failure to beat Drogheda means that the Candystripes are three points behind, having been two points behind earlier on Thursday.

With four wins on the bounce, Derry travelled to The Showgrounds in good form and full of confidence.

But Ruaidhri Higgins’ side were travelling to a venue in which they have not won a game since 2021.

Advertisement

And, they were coming up against a Bit O’Red side who have proven to be somewhat troublesome for teams at the top, having beaten both Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne in recent weeks.

The visitors were dominant in the early stages, and while Ben Doherty and Paul McMullan were causing plenty of problems for the hosts, Ed McGinty was proving difficult to beat.

McGinty, whose loan from Oxford has been extended until the end of the season, made himself big on a couple of occasions to deny Paul McMullan, while Pat Hoban’s overhead kick at the end of the first half trickled wide.

Derry City deservedly went ahead in the second half in fantastic fashion.

Daniel Kelly’s cross came to Hoban, who left it for McMullan. And the Scot’s superb finish beat McGinty to put the Candystripes ahead.

The hosts were working hard and got a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark when Will Fitzgerald was taken down in the box by Sadou Diallo.

Chapman, with his fifth of the season, sent Maher the wrong way to bring the sides level.

And with one minute to go, Chapman charged forward from his own half, working his way around the Derry defenders before tucking his shot into the corner to grab a late win for the hosts.

McGinty pulled off a couple of fantastic saves at the end to ensure the win for his side, who now move level on points with Galway, while Derry City are three points behind the league leaders.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson, Nando Pijnaker, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan, Connor Malley; Stephen Mallon (Kailin Barlow 66), Ellis Chapman, Will Fitzgerald; Wilson Waweru (Owen Elding 83).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Shane McEleney, Ben Doherty; Sadou Diallo (Danny Mullen 74), Adam O’Reilly; Paul McMullan (Colm Whelan 84), Daniel Kelly (Michael Duffy 74); Will Patching; Pat Hoban.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.