Malley stars as Sligo defeat Drogheda to claim second win on the spin

Sligo Rovers 2

Drogheda United 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS ARE up to sixth in the league table after their second consecutive win, beating Drogheda United 2-1 at The Showgrounds on Monday evening.

Connor Malley’s first-half brace put Rovers in the driving seat, while Jack Keaney’s goal against his former club made for a nervy finish to this game.

The hosts shocked league leaders Shelbourne on Friday night with a 2-1 victory, as John Russell’s side have improved their form in recent weeks despite being down to the bare bones.

Kevin Doherty’s men have been struggling to find form, with just one win in their last seven.

With both sides desperate for a win, starting this game well would be key.

And unfortunately for the Drogs, it was Sligo who started this game with a great sense of urgency.

With two minutes on the clock, a dangerous diagonal ball from Reece Hutchinson came to Kailin Barlow, and the Sligo native attempted an audacious lob over Andrew Wogan from range – but his effort was slightly overcooked.

The opening stages were frantic, and Drogheda created a number of good chances of their own. Steve Bawa had two shots blocked after eight minutes, while Ryan Brennan nodded wide as Ed McGinty delayed coming off his line.

Sligo, though, made their chances count. With 18 minutes gone, John Russell’s side went ahead.

Faroese international Stefan Radosavljevic, who heads on international duty this week, looked to have struck his free-kick perfectly.

And as the free sailed into the top corner, Wogan in the Drogheda goals got his fingertips to it, forcing it onto the crossbar. As the ball bounced out, Malley was perfectly placed to fire into the net, with the help of a Drogheda defender on the way.

Sligo didn’t have it all their own way, though, and down the other end it should have been one apiece on 24 minutes.

Evan Weir was through on goal, but could only hit the side netting, albeit from an angle as he was forced wide.

Drogs should have scored next but much to Kevin Doherty’s dismay, Bawa skied his effort just in front of goal on 34 minutes.

And just before half-time, it was 2-0 to the hosts.

Barlow’s free-kick made its way to Malley whose powerful drive beat Wogan. The entertainment wasn’t over when referee Marc Lynch blew his whistle, as Sligo Rovers announced a new signing at half-time.

Former Bohs winger Stephen Mallon was unveiled and will join the club on 1 July after a spell with Cliftonville.

The second-half was 40 seconds old when Drogs pulled one back. Weir’s free-kick was knocked down by Frantz Pierrot, and Keaney was on hand to drive it into the bottom corner past McGinty.

Waweru and Hartmann had opportunities to restore Sligo’s two goal lead, but could not find the target.

Rovers move up the table thanks to that win, while Drogheda drop to bottom as Dundalk were 3-2 winners over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, JR Wilson, Charlie Wiggett, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson, Fabrice Hartmann (Owen Elding, 81), Connor Malley, Niall Morahan, Stefan Radosavljevic (Wilson Waweru, 56), Ellis Chapman, Kailin Barlow (Will Fitzgerald, 66).

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan, Luke Heeney (Killian Cailloce, 85), Andrew Quinn, Jack Keaney, Evan Weir, Conor Kane (Warren Davis, 60), Matthew O’Brien, Oisin Gallagher, Steve Bawa, Ryan Brennan (Adam Foley, 66), Frantz Pierrot.

Referee: Marc Lynch.