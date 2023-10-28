Sligo Rovers get the point they need to confirm LOI Premier Division safety

Sligo Rovers 0

Drogheda United 0

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS CONFIRMED their Premier Division safety on Saturday night with a scoreless draw against Drogheda United at The Showgrounds.

In a forgettable affair that offered little in terms of chances, neither side could find the net.

But, the draw does mean that the Bit O’Red are safe.

Following Cork City’s defeat to Derry City on Friday night, Sligo Rovers came into this tie knowing they were virtually safe, with the Leesiders six points behind with two games to go.

Sligo’s goal difference is far superior to that of Cork City, who take on the champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

Rovers’ poor form, which has seen them lose their last three games on the bounce, has increased the pressure on manager John Russell.

Kevin Doherty’s side have won just once in their last six, but are safe heading into their final two games.

The hosts welcomed back midfielder Greg Bolger from suspension, while left-back Reece Hutchinson also came in.

The visitors were boosted by the return from suspension of Conor Keeley, while Darragh Markey and Dayle Rooney also returned.

RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann almost put the hosts ahead on 13 minutes. A brilliant save from Andrew Wogan denied Hartmann on the volley after he flicked on Reece Hutchinson’s cross.

The game was then suspended for 10 minutes as home fans lit flares and fireworks, with visibility severely affected. Referee Alan Patchell took both sets of players off the pitch until the issue was resolved.

And after play got back underway, it was a tame enough affair with little to write home about.

Just before half-time, Drogs took control and were causing the hosts serious problems.

Adam Foley capitalised on a John Mahon error, but couldn’t take the ball around Richard Brush in the Sligo goals.

Seconds later, Dayle Rooney burst down the left side and cut into the box, but his effort hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced out, with Markey’s follow up cleared by the home defence.

Again, the second half wasn’t one to write home about.

Matthew O’Brien and Kyle Robinson came close to opening the scoring later in the second half, but that was as close as Drogs would come.

A brilliant curling effort from Reece Hutchinson was as close as the hosts would come to breaking the deadlock in the second-half.

The point means Sligo are safe and finish in eighth, while Drogheda cannot be overtaken in seventh.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (Nando Pijnaker 69), Garry Buckley, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (Pedro Martelo 60) , Greg Bolger; Karl O’Sullivan (Robbie Burton 60), Kailin Barlow (David Cawley 80), Fabrice Hartmann; Frank Liivak (Wil Fitzgerald HT).

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney, Conor Keeley, Canor Kane, Evan Weir; Gary Deegan, Matthew O’Brien; Adam Foley, Darragh Markey (Warren Davis 54), Dale Rooney; Kyle Robinson (Darragh Noone 60).

Referee: Alan Patchell.