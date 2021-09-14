Sligo Rovers fight back for win as Dundalk remain stuck in relegation battle

Sligo Rovers 2

Dundalk 1

DUNDALK FIND THEMSELVES firmly in a relegation battle now as they suffered a fifth defeat in six league games, losing 2-1 to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

The Bit O’Red came from behind after the Lilywhiters went ahead on 17 minutes through Patrick Hoban.

That’s now two wins from two for the hosts who are five points behind St. Patrick’s Athletic with a game in hand.

Dundalk came into this game under severe pressure following a string of poor results, which has resulted in them dropping to second bottom in the table.

Last weekend’s defeat to basement side Longford Town means the Lilywhites are undoubtedly in a relegation battle as things stand, having not won a league game since 17 July.

They have lost four of their last five league games and points are needed quickly if they are to move away from second bottom of the table.

The home side finally won a game last Friday, on the back of an eight game win-less streak in all competitions.

Their defeat of St. Patrick’s Athletic was their first win since 3 July, a result that Liam Buckley hoped his side could build on in the following games.

The Louth side are depleted due to injuries with Patrick McEleney, David McMillan, Brian Gartland, Wilfried Zahibo, Cameron Yates and Darragh Leahy sidelined. Han Jeongwoo and Daniel Cleary were suspended.

Despite everything going against them, Dundalk started this game the brighter of the two teams and looked the most likely to score early on, with Sam Stanton, Greg Sloggett and Pat Hoban all keeping Ed McGinty on his toes in the early stages of this meeting.

On 17 minutes, Vinny Perth’s side deservedly took the lead. A lapse in defence from the home side initiated the move, with Adam McDonnell’s headed clearance not quite catching the air he had hoped for, falling nicely for the opposition with Hoban flicking Patching’s shot into the back of the net.

Patrick Hoban had put Dundalk in front. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

The celebrations didn’t last long, however, as Rovers equalised almost straight away.

A free from the right was crossed in by David Cawley, with a wicked bounce taking the ball nicely into the path of the waiting Wright, who sweetly struck past Abibi with his first goal for Rovers since joining.

In spells, Dundalk certainly did not look like a side battling it out at the wrong end of the table.

But, for all their good play, they were undone again on 52 minutes as the hosts took the lead arguably against the run of play.

A Greg Bolger free-kick was floated into the danger zone before being headed on by Banks, with Abibi in the Dundalk goals helping it into the back of the net.

Lewis Banks celebrates scoring a goal for Sligo Rovers. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

Rovers were the only side who looked likely to score again in the closing stages as they pushed on to try and find a third.

John Mahon and substitute Walter Figueira kept Abibi on his toes for the final 15 minutes, while down the other end Dundalk enjoyed a spell of possession in the Rovers half but couldn’t do anywhere near enough to find that all important equaliser.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt, Ryan De Vries (Walter Figueira, 65), David Cawley (Colm Horgan, 80), Adam McDonnell (Niall Morahan, 71), Greg Bolger, Johnny Kenny (Melvyn Lorenzen, 65), Andre Wright.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi, Cameron Dummigan, Andy Boyle, Sonni Nattestad, Raivas Jurkovskis, Greg Sloggett, Sam Stanton (Sean Murray, 79), Sami Ben Amar (Mayowa Animasahun, 57), Will Patching, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Ben Connolly.



