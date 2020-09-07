This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 7 September 2020
Sligo Rovers pick up all three points as Harps finish with nine men

Mark Coyle, Ollie Horgan and Kosoar Sadiki were all given marching orders.

By The42 Team Monday 7 Sep 2020, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,081 Views 1 Comment
File photo of Ronan Coughlan who scored tonight.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

REFEREE ROB HARVEY issued two second-half red cards to Finn Harps and sent their manager to the stands as the Donegal club fell to a 3-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers.

Harps had just levelled the game at 1-1, Mark Russell’s 59th minute effort cancelling out Ryan de Vries’ early opener, when it all went awry at the Showgrounds.

Midfielder Mark Coyle was first to get his marching orders, picking up a second yellow on the hour for taking down Junior at the edge of the area.

Manager Ollie Horgan was sent to the stands soon after for dissent towards an official.

Rovers made hay against the 10 men, substitute Ronan Murray blasting home as advantage was being played for a foul on DeVries.

The scoring was completed by Ronan Coughlan’s late penalty, a chance that arrived after Kosovar Sadiki picked up his second yellow for taking the striker down.

The42 Team

