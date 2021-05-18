Sligo Rovers unveil €17m vision to redevelop Showgrounds into 6,000-seater stadium

Plans for the redeveloped Showgrounds have been prepared by Rhatigan Architects.

Plans for the redeveloped Showgrounds have been prepared by Rhatigan Architects.

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE published details of their ambitious €17 million ‘Masterplan’ to redevelop the Showgrounds into a 6,000-seater stadium.

The plans, which have been endorsed by the FAI and by Sligo County Council, would upgrade the Showgrounds to Uefa Category 3 standards as well as including multiple changing rooms, a gym, upgraded media facilities, hospitality spaces, offices and more.

“Outside of matchday, a pavilion and plaza area outside of the Showgrounds would include space for cafes, restaurants, meeting space and business units,” the club said.

The redeveloped stadium is also set to be used as a multi-sport venue following a provisional agreement between the club and Sligo Rugby, while there is hope that Connacht Rugby might also use the stadium for provincial competitions.

Sligo’s Masterplan also includes design proposals for a new academy hub, and preliminary discussions have already taken place with Sligo County Council in a bid to secure an eight-acre site.

“We talk a lot about football in the community, not just here in Ireland but across the globe, and Sligo Rovers are standard bearers in this regard,” FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said.

“I am delighted to see the range of this development plan which reflects the club’s standing in the Sligo community in a fitting manner. Such development is a cornerstone of our vision for the future of all our League of Ireland clubs. Well done to all involved with this project.”

Read Sligo Rovers’ Masterplan here >

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!