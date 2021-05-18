BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

Sligo Rovers unveil €17m vision to redevelop Showgrounds into 6,000-seater stadium

‘Masterplan’ also includes proposal for a new academy hub on an eight-acre site.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 18 May 2021, 9:02 AM
11 minutes ago 1,122 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5440106
Plans for the redeveloped Showgrounds have been prepared by Rhatigan Architects.
Plans for the redeveloped Showgrounds have been prepared by Rhatigan Architects.
Plans for the redeveloped Showgrounds have been prepared by Rhatigan Architects.

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE published details of their ambitious €17 million ‘Masterplan’ to redevelop the Showgrounds into a 6,000-seater stadium.

The plans, which have been endorsed by the FAI and by Sligo County Council, would upgrade the Showgrounds to Uefa Category 3 standards as well as including multiple changing rooms, a gym, upgraded media facilities, hospitality spaces, offices and more.

“Outside of matchday, a pavilion and plaza area outside of the Showgrounds would include space for cafes, restaurants, meeting space and business units,” the club said.

The redeveloped stadium is also set to be used as a multi-sport venue following a provisional agreement between the club and Sligo Rugby, while there is hope that  Connacht Rugby might also use the stadium for provincial competitions.

Sligo’s Masterplan also includes design proposals for a new academy hub, and preliminary discussions have already taken place with Sligo County Council in a bid to secure an eight-acre site.

“We talk a lot about football in the community, not just here in Ireland but across the globe, and Sligo Rovers are standard bearers in this regard,” FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said.

“I am delighted to see the range of this development plan which reflects the club’s standing in the Sligo community in a fitting manner. Such development is a cornerstone of our vision for the future of all our League of Ireland clubs. Well done to all involved with this project.”

Read Sligo Rovers’ Masterplan here >

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie