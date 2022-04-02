Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sligo retrospectively awarded opening-day WNL victory as Peamount field ineligible player

A 6-0 defeat in their first-ever league game will now be recorded as a victory.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 2:17 PM
Sligo's debut in the WNL will now be recorded as a win.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE been retrospectively awarded victory in their first-ever game in the Women’s National League. 

Sligo joined the league in 2022 and began the campaign away to Peamount United, falling to a convincing 6-0 defeat. It was subsequently found that Peamount fielded an ineligible player in the game, however, and the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit have ruled that the game be overturned and recorded as a 3-0 win for Sligo. 

The player in question had not been correctly registered. 

Sligo say they did not lodge an appeal against the result, and say they were unaware of the issue until today. 

“The SSE Airtricity Women’s National League have announced that Sligo Rovers have been awarded a 3-0 win for our first game of the season against Peamount United after the hosts unfortunately fielded an ineligible player”, read a Sligo statement. 

“The game had been won 6-0 by Peamount in PLR Park on March 5th. The club accepts this decision and wishes to confirm that it did not result from any sort of appeal from Sligo Rovers FC and the club had no knowledge of the issue until today.”

The decision changes Peamount’s 100% record after five games, and halves their lead at the top of the table. Champions Shelbourne are now three points behind, with two games in hand. 

 

Sligo are now lifted to fifth place. 

