Shamrock Rovers still without a win as Sligo hold four-in-a-row champions

Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE still waiting for their first league win of the season after they were held to a scoreless draw at The Showgrounds by Sligo Rovers.

In an entertaining encounter, neither side managed to hit the net, both picking up a third draw of the campaign.

The four-in-a-row league champions travelled to The Showgrounds on Saturday night still searching for their first league win having endured two draws and one defeat in their opening three games.

The hosts’ collected a similar run of results in their first three fixtures, but Monday night’s 5-0 defeat of Dundalk saw the Bit O’Red pick up their first win of the 2024 campaign. Max Mata, on loan from Shrewsbury and in his second spell with John Russell’s side, scored a brace in that game, as did Ellis Chapman.

The home side’s last win over The Hoops came in 2021, with Stephen Bradley’s men winning three out of four meetings in 2023.

Former Hoop Simon Power returned to the Sligo Rovers starting 11, with Will Fitzgerald dropping to the bench.

Roberto Lopes made his first start of the season having come on as a sub in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Derry City. In a late change for the visitors, Watts started with Gary O’Neill pulling up during the warm up.

The home side started brightly, and came close to opening the scoring on 11 minutes when Simon Power and Max Mata linked up with a nice one-two, the former hitting the post from the left.

Although neither goalkeeper was too busy in the early stages, Ed McGinty did have to make an important save on 16 minutes when Dylan Watts’ free kick was nodded goalwards by Rory Gaffney.

The visitors, as can be expected, were looking dangerous on the attack, and came close again on 33 minutes.

Sligo Rovers' Oliver Denham with Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

A fantastic cross from Darragh Burns, on loan from MK Dons, was flicked on by Gaffney towards Graham Burke, but the former Preston North End man could not convert from close range.

Leon Pohls had to punch away a Sligo Rovers corner on 35 minutes, with RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann sending the follow-up wide of the target.

A crucial goal-line clearance from Dan Cleary on 51 minutes denied Ellis Chapman an opener after he was played in by JR Wilson.

Simon Power was clattered on the edge of the box by Leon Pohls on 76 minutes, but the resulting free kick was drilled wide by Chapman.

The Hoops forced McGinty into a couple of good saves late on, with Sligo native Johnny Kenny making a nuisance of himself.

Despite dominating possession for the last few minutes, the visitors were unable to find an all-important winner, and remain without a win so far this season.

The hosts continue their decent start, with three draws in five, and one win.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson, Nando Pijnaker, Ollie Denham, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (Kailin Barlow 89), Conor Malley; Simon Power, Ellis Chapman, Fabrice Hartmann (Will Fitzgerald 61); Max Mata (Wilson Waweru 77).

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary; Darragh Burns, Josh Honohan; Dylan Watts (Darragh Nugent 88), Markus Poom; Graham Burke (Conan Noonan 88), Rory Gaffney (Johnny Kenny 63); Aaron Greene (Richie Towell 76).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.

Attendance: 3,674

Elsewhere, Cork City moved top of the First Division table alongside Treaty United after a 2-0 win over Longford Town.

Evan McLaughlin and Jack Doherty were on target in the second half at Bishopsgate as Tim Clancy’s side made it three wins from four.

📹 | GOAL!



Longford fail to deal with a long ball before Evan McLaughlin slots home!



LON 0-1 COR#LOITV | #LONCOR pic.twitter.com/5BJVEAVjsZ — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 9, 2024