Dublin: 1 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Sligo Rovers bolster attacking options with addition of Nigerian striker

‘We needed to broaden our search in looking for a striker because it’s a limited market,’ said Liam Buckley.

By Paul Dollery Friday 1 Feb 2019, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 1,133 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4472758
Brendan Ogbu has joined Sligo Rovers.
Image: Sligo Rovers FC
Brendan Ogbu has joined Sligo Rovers.
Brendan Ogbu has joined Sligo Rovers.
Image: Sligo Rovers FC

WITH A FORTNIGHT remaining until the 2019 SSE Aitricity League season kicks off, Sligo Rovers have announced another new addition.

Subject to a work permit and international clearance, Nigerian striker Brendan Ogbu has joined the Premier Division outfit, who are now under the stewardship of former St Patrick’s Athletic boss Liam Buckley.

“Brendan can play across the front three, including as a number nine,” said Buckley. “He came across my radar at St Patrick’s Athletic but at the time we had Christy Fagan and he wasn’t available then afterwards.

“We needed to broaden our search in looking for a striker because it’s a limited market and Brendan has proven himself as a goalscorer in Nigeria and someone I feel is worth bringing here.

“He’s a big lad, very dangerous around the penalty area and he’s going to bring something we’re looking for. It’s up to the team to be playing well to create chances and I think he’ll relish this opportunity. We’re looking forward to him joining up with us.”

The 25-year-old, who won the Nigerian FA Cup with Heartland, moves to Sligo from Bayelsa United, for whom he scored 12 times last season in Nigeria’s National League. He has also featured previously in Nigeria’s senior squad but has not been capped. 

“I have been so keen to receive a chance like this and prove myself in Europe,” Ogbu said. “I can’t wait to meet all the Sligo fans and I want to help the team have a very good season. I will be prepared correctly to play for Sligo Rovers and try to score goals like I have done in Nigeria for many years.”

Sligo have already made several notable additions for next season. Defender Johnny Dunleavy and striker Ronan Murray have joined from Cork City and Dundalk respectively, while Bermudan defender Dante Leverock and Jamaican striker Romeo Parkes have been drafted in from abroad.

The Bit o’ Red kick off their Premier Division campaign away to champions Dundalk on Friday, 15 February. 

