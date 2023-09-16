Daylight for Sligo Rovers at the bottom after vital win over UCD

Sligo Rovers 2

UCD 0

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED six points clear of Cork City in ninth place with a vital 2-0 win over UCD at home.

It wasn’t pretty, but John Russell’s side did enough to pick up their first league win in two months.

For what was Sligo’s biggest game of the season, Russell opted for experience. Goalkeeper Richard Brush started for the first time this season, with Russell desperate to get three points from this game. David Cawley, Greg Bolger and Garry Buckley were all named in the starting XI.

Defeat to Cork City on their last day out deepened Rovers’ relegation fears, with just three points now separating The Bit O’Red in eighth and City in ninth.

UCD have struggled this season, and have only won twice, but with one of those wins coming against Russell’s side, the Galway native would have been cautious coming into this tie.

His side dominated proceedings for the opening stages, with strong claims for a penalty seconds into the game after what looked like a handball in the box, but referee Gavin Colfer wasn’t swayed.

An incredible effort from Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo hit the crossbor after five minutes when he controlled the ball with his chest before hitting it on the volley.

Harvey O’Brien got on the end of a corner, and his bullet header was just over the bar.

Rovers scored their first league goal since 28 July after 17 minutes. A glorious one-two between Greg Bolger and Robbie Burton, saw the former play a dangerous ball into the box. As Karl O’Sullivan tried to get to the ball, the unfortunate Osam tried to clear it, kicking it off the post and into the net to give the hosts the lead.

Martelo looked clear on goal to score a second for Sligo on 34 minutes, but an important interception from O’Brien denied Rovers a second.

John Mahon then hit the underside of the crossbar from a header, but UCD really grew into the game as the half went on, applying pressure on the home side’s rearguard.

A fine move after the restart saw Sligo’s lead extended. An excellent ball from Bolger found Hartmann on the right. The RB Leipzig loanee spotted the run of Kailin Barlow, who finished brilliantly past Healy to make it 2-0.

UCD’s task was made all the more difficult when they were reduced to 10. Pedro Martelo went down as he charged forward, with Adam Wells adjudged to have committed the foul, although it looked like a harsh red card.

The hosts were able to relax, and held out for what was an important win in the end.

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Niall Morahan, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; David Cawley, Greg Bolger (Johan Brannefalk 82); Fabrice Hartmann, Robbie Burton (Kailin Barlow 60), Karl O’Sullivan; Pedro Martelo.

UCD: Lorcan Healy; Adam Wells, Jack Keaney (Danu Kinsella-Bishop 64), Brendan Barr (Jake Doyle 69), Evan Osam (Harry Curtis 69); Dara Keane, Sean Brennan, Adam Verdon (Ciaran Behan 56), Luke O’Regan, Daniel Norris (Michael Raggett 69); Harvey O’Brien.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.