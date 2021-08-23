Sligo Rovers sign Ugandan international Melvyn Lorenzen

OUT-OF-FORM Sligo Rovers have completed the signing of Ugandan international forward Melvyn Lorenzen for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old, who could make his Bit O’ Red debut against Drogheda United on Friday week, arrives from Indonesia.

“It feels great to officially sign today” the former Werder Bremen and Den Haag forward says. “This is exactly what I’ve been looking for, to be in a professional environment and play games.

“Things did not work out with the disrupted season in Indonesia and I have had time to consider my future. I wanted to come to a club where I could make a difference.

“I know the team did very well for the first half of the year and this last while has not been so good. I’m here to help the team and to show my ability.

“The welcome I have received is the best I’ve had at a new club, all of the players and the people here are very friendly.

“In the two weeks I’ve been here, training in a group has already made a difference to my fitness. As a player I’m physically strong, I like to attack the channels and help the team with assists and goals.

“When the offer came from Sligo, I have always been a person who loves to travel and experience something new. I hope this works out for all parties and I really am excited to play for the club.”

Manager Liam Buckley says he’s been impressed by the London-born player during his time in Sligo.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Melvyn has a very good pedigree,” says Buckley. “He’s played in the Bundesliga and in the Dutch league. He’s been with us for a couple of weeks in training and he’s done well. He can play across the front three in any position and strengthens us further.

“He’s big, quick and technically good on the ball. In the time he’s been with us we can see he’s fit and just needs games from that perspective.”