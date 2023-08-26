Sligo plunged further into relegation picture as they suffer home defeat to Shels

Sligo Rovers 0

Shelbourne 1

David Goulden reports from The Showgrounds

THE THREAT OF a dreaded relegation play-off still hangs over the Showgrounds after Sligo Rovers were beaten by Shelbourne at the same venue.

A mistake from Bit O’Red goalkeeper Conor Walsh, who let Mark Coyle’s shot from distance through his legs, was the deciding moment of this game as Shels continue to pursue their outside chances of European qualification.

Jack Moylan should have made things more comfortable for the Drumcondra outfit, but Walsh atoned somewhat for his error late in the second half when he kept out Moylan’s penalty after a re-take was ordered.

Hoping for a first win in five, Rovers manager John Russell made three changes from their narrow defeat in Dundalk two weeks ago.

Fabrice Hartmann, Kailin Barlow and Reece Hutchinson returned to the starting 11, while there was space on the bench for former Arsenal attacker Robbie Burton following his recent re-signing.

On the tails of the top five, Damien Duff was boosted by the return of Tyreke Wilson and Jack Moylan, both of whom missed the late draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Unbeaten in six, Shels arrived in the northwest in better league form, with two wins from their last five in comparison to Rovers’ single win with three defeats included.

There was a hairy moment for the visitors in the first minute when net minder Conor Kearns’ poor clearance landed to Barlow. The Sligo youngster unable to shift his feet in time to take advantage of Kearns’ mishap.

Rovers did probe early on, but to no avail as Shels looked comfortable at the back. The Tolka Park outfit should have gone ahead eight minutes in, but Evan Caffrey blasted wide after Walsh had palmed Moylan’s effort straight to the unmarked Caffrey.

Sligo were sloppy in possession at times, offering up chances to both Moylan and Harry Wood, while rookie goalkeeper Walsh denied Shane Griffin from point blank range when the hosts failed to clear a corner on 25 minutes.

Walsh was Rovers’ saviour 60 seconds later when he narrowed the angle, denying Caffrey’s low drive destined for the fat post. But the Mayo teen was less than fortunate five minutes from the break when he allowed Coyle’s shot slip through his hands and between his legs five minutes from the interval.

A limp looking Sligo managed their first attempt on goal on the stroke of half-time, Kearns getting a fist to Hartmann’s well-struck effort from distance.

A tactical switch in the Rovers ranks saw them play with three at the back in the second period. The change to a more attacking approach almost paid off instantly, but Kearns was equal to a curler from Stefan Radosavljevic, while Portuguese striker Pedro Martelo saw his toe poke creep past the far post soon after.

Both Caffrey and Hartmann had chances mid-way through the second period, but both missed the target as this game’s entertainment value slipped.

Sligo boss Rusell introduced Burton from the bench in an effort to boost their fortunes going forward, while Duff brought on Shane Farrell and Matt Smith as the former Republic of Ireland international sought to kill off any hopes of a comeback.

Martelo had Kearns on his toes eleven minutes from time when the former turned Hartmann’s corner goalwards. Kearns leaping to push the ball away from danger at the near post.

Duff’s men couldn’t have had a better opportunity to settle the tie seven minutes from time after Moylan was tripped inside the Sligo area. The same man sent Walsh the wrong way from the first spot kick but failed to repeat the trick from the re-take after referee Damien MacGraith had spotted an infringement in the lead up to the initial kick.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh; Frank Liivak, John Mahon, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Greg Bolger (Robbie Burton 70), Niall Morahan; Fabrice Hartmann (Owen Elding 87), Stefan Radosavljevic; Kailin Barlow (Garry Buckley HT); Pedro Martelo.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Tyreke Wilson (John Wilson 77), Gavin Molloy, Paddy Barrett, Shane Griffin; Mark Coyle, Jonathan Lunney; Evan Caffrey (Shane Farrell 70), Will Jarvis (Luke Byrne 84); Jack Moylan, Harry Wood (Matt Smith 77).

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Attendance: 2,191