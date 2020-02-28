Sligo Rovers-Waterford game postponed as Storm Jorge closes in

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Waterford has been postponed due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.

The Bit O’Red were due to host Alan Reynolds’ side at the Showgrounds tomorrow evening (7.45pm), but Sligo have announced that it won’t now go ahead.

A status red wind warning for Galway and Clare and a nationwide orange wind warning have been issued ahead of of Storm Jorge’s arrival, so the decision has been made to call the match off for safety reasons.

A rescheduled date has yet to be revealed.

