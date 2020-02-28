This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sligo Rovers-Waterford game postponed as Storm Jorge closes in

Tomorrow’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture will not go ahead due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Feb 2020, 5:40 PM
27 minutes ago 298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5026576
The Showgrounds (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Showgrounds (file photo).
The Showgrounds (file photo).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division fixture between Sligo Rovers and Waterford has been postponed due to ‘extreme weather conditions’. 

The Bit O’Red were due to host Alan Reynolds’ side at the Showgrounds tomorrow evening (7.45pm), but Sligo have announced that it won’t now go ahead. 

A status red wind warning for Galway and Clare and a nationwide orange wind warning have been issued ahead of of Storm Jorge’s arrival, so the decision has been made to call the match off for safety reasons. 

A rescheduled date has yet to be revealed. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie