Two competitors killed in crash during Sligo Stages Rally

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed following a road traffic collision at the Sligo Stages Rally.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which that occurred earlier this afternoon.

A statement from Motorsport Ireland said the victims were competitors.

Advertisement

“Motorsport Ireland extends its deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two competitors who were fatally injured during a tragic accident while

competing on the sixth stage of the 2023 Sligo Stages Rally.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted

so quickly and professionally to the incident.”

Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the incident.

Gardaí said the organisers have halted the event.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána is requesting that footage of this collision is not shared across social media or messaging applications. Anyone with video footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“No further information is available at this time. Updates will follow when appropriate.”

Written by Emer Moreau and posted on TheJournal.ie