Two championship debutants as Mayo name 10 starters from All-Ireland final in team to face Sligo

Sligo have made five changes to the side that fell to Wexford in their final league fixture.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,384 Views 0 Comments
Darren McHale will make his first championship start for Mayo on Saturday.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

JAMES HORAN HAS named 10 starters from last year’s All-Ireland final in Mayo’s team to face Sligo at Markievicz Park this Saturday (4:30pm, Sky Sports Arena).

Enda Hession will make his championship debut in the full-back line, as will Darren McHale at half-forward, while Rob Hennelly, Michael Plunkett and Bryan Walsh complete the changes to the starting side which fell short against six-in-a-row winners Dublin in last season’s showpiece.

The experienced Hennelly comes in for David Clarke who has retired from the inter-county game, with Hession replacing the also-retired Barrett.

Talisman Cillian O’Connor has been ruled out for the season with an Achilles tendon injury while his brother, Diarmuid O’Connor, continues his battle back to full fitness and misses out. So too does Stephen Coen.

Tony McEntee has also named the starting team for Saturday’s hosts, with five changes to the side that was handily beaten by Wexford in Sligo’s last league game.

Ryan Feehily is a straight swap at full-back for John F Carr, with Paul McNamara, Paddy O’Connor, David Quinn and Nathan Rooney also handed starts.

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchells), 6. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 11. Darren McHale (Knockmore), 12. Bryan Walsh (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Sligo

1. Eamonn Kilgallon (Naomh Fearnan)

2. Ryan Feehily (Naomh Mhuire) 3. Eddie McGuinness (Tobar An Choire) 4. Evan Lyons (Gael Na Seamróige)

5. Keelan Cawley (Cúil Irra/Leathros) 6. Paul McNamara (Naomh Eoin) 7. Darragh Cummins (Cálraigh/Naomh Iosaf)

8. Patrick O’Connor (Naomh Fearnan) 9. Paul Kilcoyne (Naomh Mhuire)

10. David Quinn (Gael na Seamróige) 11. Cian Lally (Droim Cliabh/Ros Ceite) 12. Mikey Gordon (Iascaigh)

13. Nathan Rooney (Naomh Mhuire) 14. Niall Murphy (Cúil Irra/Leathros) 15. Seán Carrabine (Caisleáin Úl Conchúbhair)


