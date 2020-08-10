Covid-postponed clash between Sligo and Waterford rearranged

THE SSE AIRTRICITY Premier Division clash between Sligo Rovers and Waterford FC has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 18 August at the Showgrounds, with kick-off at 5.45pm.

The game was initially set for last Tuesday, 4 August, but was postponed as Waterford shut down activity amid a suspected case of Covid-19. The player in question’s test returned negative, as did the test of a second player who showed symptoms the following day.

Waterford club doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick resigned last Tuesday, following the second suspected case. The club have yet to comment on her exit.

Waterford resumed action last weekend with a 0-0 draw against Cork City and are fifth in the table, level on points with St Pat’s with the Sligo game in hand.

ThE game will be screened live on WatchLOI, the SSE Airtricity League streaming platform.

Elsewhere, the draw for the second round of the FAI Cup will take place at FAI HQ in Abbottstown next Wednesday, 12 August at 12pm. It will be screened live on the FAI’s Facebook page.

The competition has been curtailed to include the 19 clubs across the Premier and First Divisions, with 13 of the 19 participating teams already in the hat for the second round.

They will be joined by the winners of the three first-round ties taking place this week – Finn Harps v St Pat’s, Dundalk v Waterford, and Cork City v Longford Town.