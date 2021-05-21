Sligo win to move two points behind league leaders

Sligo Rovers 2

Longford 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS moved two points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Longford Town at The Showgrounds.

Those three points, coupled with Dundalk’s win against the Hoops, mean the Bit O’Red are now breathing down the champions’ necks.

The hosts knew coming into this game that a win would take them back into second place above St Patrick’s Athletic, following the Saints’ victory over Bohemians earlier in the evening.

Liam Buckley’s side have been in fine form throughout the season, and were awarded a 3-0 victory last weekend as their opponents Waterford were unable to field a team and therefore forfeited the fixture

Daire Doyle’s side have found life tough in the Premier Division since their promotion, and have not won a game since the opening day of the season when they defeated Derry City.

The midlanders were first to test the opposition ‘keeper, with Rob Manley and Dylan Grimes going close in the opening stages.

Liam Buckley’s side have scored a number of stunning goals so far this season, and they added another on 12 minutes when Figueira won the ball back in the Longford half, before driving his powerful effort past Michael Kelly in the opposition goals to give Rovers the lead.

The visitors offered half chances here and there, but the hosts almost doubled their lead around the 30-minute mark when Ryan De Vries cut in from the right to work his way towards the goal, but Kelly made the block in time.

Ed McGinty was on alert just before half-time when he rose to meet a threatening corner from Grimes.

Shortly before the hour mark, the hosts doubled their lead as Gibson tucked away his penalty, after referee Ben Connolly felt he had spotted a handball by a Longford player.

The visitors saw plenty of the ball, but Rovers netminder Ed McGinty wasn’t troubled too much on the night. Doyle’s men worked hard throughout, but Sligo’s quality shone through.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Romeo Parkes’ late effort sailed well over the bar after a superb cross from Lewis Banks as the Bit O’Red continued to look for another.

A speculative shot from Gibson after a superb touch in the box just skimmed the Longford crossbar in the dying seconds.

That result means Sligo Rovers can move top on Monday should they beat Shamrock Rovers, while Longford Town remain second bottom.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan (Shane Blaney, 77), John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, Ryan De Vries (Romeo Parkes, 63), Niall Morahan, Lewis Banks, Jordan Gibson, Walter Figueira, Johnny Kenny (Regan Donelon, 80).

Longford Town: Michael Kelly, Shane Elworthy (Karl Chambers,58), Joe Manley, Aaron O’Driscoll, Paddy Kirk, Callum Thompson (Conor Davis, 74), Aodh Dervin, Aaron Robinson (Aaron Bolger, 65), Dylan Grimes, Rob Manley (Sam Verdon,, 74), Aaron Dobbs.

Referee: Ben Connolly.