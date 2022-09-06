Ireland’s confident start here is far removed from the clammy, edgy opening minutes against Finland last week. They are popping the ball around nicely, though their final ball is letting themselves down at times: Jess Ziu the latest to misplace a final-third pass.
7′ – Slovakia 0-0 Ireland
Campbell slings another throw into the box but Slovakia clear as far as Campbell again, whose cross from a nearby spot is really good, narrowly missing Payne. Slovakia, flustered, clear.
4′ – Slovakia 0-0 Ireland
Courtney Brosnan is alert to a nice through ball for striker Patricia Hmirova – her starting position was advanced, and really good. She instantly rolls the ball out wide left to kick-off an Irish move: again this tempo is good, given the total absence of atmosphere.
2′ – Slovakia 0-0 Ireland
Claire O’Riordan launches a ball down the line that Heather Payne flatters by brilliantly winning the ball back on the endline. She turns back and finds O’Riordan behind her, whose first-time cross is punched clear by the goalkeeper.
Good tempo to the Irish start.
1′ – Slovakia 0-0 Ireland
Ireland immediately win a throw-in, which is the equivalent of a corner with Megan Campbell’s ability to sling the ball into the box like a comet shooting across the sky.
She winds up and launches it for Louise Quinn, but Slovakia scramble it clear.
Peeeeeeep!
We are underway in Slovakia.
Okay, the sides are lining up, as a tinny Irish anthem reverbs about an empty little stadium at Slovakia’s version of Abbottstown. What a weird atmosphere for such a big game.
Permutations corner
Okay – are you ready?
There are nine groups in the European section of qualifying, with the group winners qualifying directly for the World Cup.
The nine runners-up go to the play-offs, with two spots on offer at the World Cup. The three best-ranked of those runners-up go get a bye through the first round of these play-offs, so that’s what Ireland are playing for tonight.
So if Ireland win, they can put their feet up as six sides will play off in one-off games to decide who qualifies for the second round.
A draw tonight will leave Ireland needing a complex – and unlikely – set of results to go their way, and defeat will snuff out those hopes entirely.
In the second round of the play-offs, the six teams will be drawn into single, one-off ties against eachother. There will be three winners left standing after that, but only two will go straight to the World Cup. Thus the two winners with the best overall record – so the play-off result + the record in the group – will go straight to the World Cup.
The side left standing will have to go to New Zealand to play a mini-tournament against sides from all corners of the world to earn one of three remaining places at the World Cup. We’ll worry about that if we have to go that far.
TL;DR: Win tonight, and Ireland may have to win just one game to go to the World Cup. Don’t win, and they’ll have to play at least two.
Last time out…
Slovakia have the distinction of being part of Ireland’s worst game of the group so far, drawing 1-1 at Tallaght in the group’s early stages. Slovakia took the lead, but Ireland equalised through, you guessed it., Katie McCabe.
Slovakia have beaten Georgia home and away and they also took a point in a game against Finland, which greatly helped Ireland, who, in fairness, took control of their own destiny, too.
It’s at Slovakia’s National Training Centre, meaning Ireland will round out the campaign in an atmosphere about as intimidating as a UCD home game.
Vera Pauw might see a couple of ghosts amid the gaps in the crowd, as it was here that her reign as Netherlands came to an end in 2010.
The Slovakian presser was at X-Bionic Sphere, Samorin, an impressive sport and leisure resort and home to Peter Kopúň’s side for this camp. It was an interesting interview, the manager speaking through an interpreter but chit-chatting in decent English when the tapes stopped recording afterwards. He praised Ireland, but not too much, bullish as he targets a win over Group A’s “dark horse”. This evening’s game could be Kopúň’s last as manager as his contract comes to an end, but he seemed hopeful for more as he reflected on the development of this team. There’s a noticeable lack of support, though. In Bratislava, or indeed Senec, you wouldn’t know there’s a World Cup qualifier on. Asked how much of a crowd there’ll be tomorrow, the manager sighed: “I would say in Slovakia the numbers are more or less the same for every match, we at least expect them to come in more or less the same numbers that they would normally come.” 563 fans attended their home game against Sweden earlier in the campaign, not a patch on the crowds at Tallaght Stadium of late. Tickets are understood to be €1.
Our own Emma Duffy is in Slovakia – read her primer piece here.
Team News
Republic of Ireland
Vera Pauw makes three changes to the side that beat Finland on that tear-drenched night in Tallaght last week. All of the changes are enforced, with Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn injured while Jamie Finn is suspended.
Connolly is replaced in the back three by Clare O’Riordan, making her first start since 2018. Lily Agg, the goalscoring hero against Finland, makes her first competitive start for Ireland in place of Littlejohn.
Harriet Scott, who plays her club football with Birmingham City, lines out at right-wing back instead of Finn, making her first start since October 2020. Scott wasn’t included in the matchday squad against the Finns.
IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Harriet Scott, Claire O’Riordan, Louise Quinn, Diane Caldwell, Megan Connolly; Jess Ziu, Denise O’Sullivan, Lily Agg, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne. SLOVAKIA: Maria Korenciova; Kristína Košíková, Jana Vojteková, Diana Lemešová, Patricia Fischerova, Andrea Horvathova; L’udmila Mat’aková, Dominika Škorvánková, Mária Mikolajová, Martina Šurnovská; Patrícia Hmírová.
WELCOME ALL TO our live coverage of Ireland’s final World Cup qualifier of this group, away to Slovakia.
The game is freighted with some meaning but it’s happily not make or break. Last win’s win against Finland means Ireland are guaranteed the group’s runners-up spot and a place in a play-off system so complex it makes the Kerry county championship look straightforward.
The permutations are pretty clear for Ireland tonight, however. If they win tonight, Ireland will be among the three best-ranked runners-up, and so will get a bye to the second round of the play-offs, and will have to play one game less on the road to Australia and New Zealand next year.
There’s some more permutations to come – but for now, just know that kick-off is at 5pm and you can follow all of the action here on The42.
You can email me with your comments/questions at gavincooney@the42.ie, or leave a comment below the line.
Team news follows next!
