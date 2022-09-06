18 mins ago

Permutations corner

Okay – are you ready?

There are nine groups in the European section of qualifying, with the group winners qualifying directly for the World Cup.

The nine runners-up go to the play-offs, with two spots on offer at the World Cup. The three best-ranked of those runners-up go get a bye through the first round of these play-offs, so that’s what Ireland are playing for tonight.

So if Ireland win, they can put their feet up as six sides will play off in one-off games to decide who qualifies for the second round.

A draw tonight will leave Ireland needing a complex – and unlikely – set of results to go their way, and defeat will snuff out those hopes entirely.

In the second round of the play-offs, the six teams will be drawn into single, one-off ties against eachother. There will be three winners left standing after that, but only two will go straight to the World Cup. Thus the two winners with the best overall record – so the play-off result + the record in the group – will go straight to the World Cup.

The side left standing will have to go to New Zealand to play a mini-tournament against sides from all corners of the world to earn one of three remaining places at the World Cup. We’ll worry about that if we have to go that far.

TL;DR: Win tonight, and Ireland may have to win just one game to go to the World Cup. Don’t win, and they’ll have to play at least two.