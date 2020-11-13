BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 13 November 2020
Advertisement

Slovakia defeat not the end of Northern Ireland era – Ian Baracough

The hosts began the night as favourites as they looked to secure qualification to a second consecutive European Championship.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 8:51 AM
56 minutes ago 810 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5265308
It was the end of the road for Northern Ireland last night.
It was the end of the road for Northern Ireland last night.
It was the end of the road for Northern Ireland last night.

IAN BARACLOUGH DENIED Northern Ireland’s defeat to Slovakia represented the end of an era as his side’s hopes of reaching Euro 2020 were cruelly ended in a 2-1 play-off final defeat at Windsor Park.

Michal Duris struck in the 110th minute of the game after an 88th minute own goal from Milan Skriniar cancelled out Juraj Kucka’s 17th minute opener to give Northern Ireland hope.

Northern Ireland began the night as favourites as they looked to secure qualification to a second consecutive European Championship, but the heroics of the famous win over Greece five years ago could not be repeated.

There has already been significant turnover in the squad since Euro 2016 as the likes of Gareth McAuley, Chris Brunt and Aaron Hughes have all moved on, and there will now be speculation over the next move for a number of senior players, not least 35-year-old skipper Steven Davis.

But Baraclough said it was too soon to talk about the futures of any of his players.

“There’s not an end of an era feel,” he said. “I’ve told the players they can all go again. It’s not a case of writing anyone off.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“That’s for you guys to speculate, but you’ll not get that feel from me.”

Northern Ireland have little time to pick themselves up, with their next fixture away to Austria on Sunday in the Nations League.

Baraclough’s options could be depleted for the match. Aside from those that completed 120 minutes at Windsor Park, Stuart Dallas played on with an elbow injury while both Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair hobbled off in extra time.

“There might be five or six from this game that don’t even make the trip,” Baraclough said. “That’s to look at (on Friday). That’s the nature of these tripleheaders that the squad has to be used to the maximum.

“Now we’ve got to be ready to give a big effort again in three days time.

“We’ve not even talked about Austria yet. It had all been about this game. We’ll start to think about Austria tomorrow.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie