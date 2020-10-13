BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Smallbone plays down prospect of England switch ahead of Ireland U21 bow

The Southampton midfielder is in line to feature for Jim Crawford’s side this afternoon against Italy.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 11:59 AM
Will Smallbone rides a tackle from Sander Berge during Southampton's clash with Sheffield United in July.
Image: Andrew Boyers
Image: Andrew Boyers

WILL SMALLBONE HAS reaffirmed his commitment to representing the Republic of Ireland at international level ahead of his U21 debut.

Smallbone is expected to make his first appearance at the age grade in this afternoon’s U21 European Championship qualifier against Italy in Pisa (4pm Irish time).

2020 has been a breakout year for the midfielder, who made 10 first-team appearances for Southampton last season and marked his debut with a goal in January’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup third round.

The 20-year-old, who was rewarded with a new four-year contract by the Premier League outfit, has featured twice for his club so far in the 2020-21 campaign.

Although born in England, on the international stage Smallbone has only played for Ireland, qualifying via his mother who hails from Kilkenny.

Amid fears exacerbated by the defections of Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, concerns have been expressed that Ireland could lose another talented player to England.

However, Smallbone – who scored twice for Ireland in an U19 European Championship qualifying win over Romania last year – has played down that prospect.

“I’ve always played for Ireland growing up through the age groups,” he said. “I’ve very much only ever been looking forward to play for Ireland. That’s still the same now. I’d love to go into the senior squad.

“She [his mother] has loved me playing for Ireland. She’s buzzing and very proud that I can wear this Irish shirt. I was always over as a kid, pretty much every summer, to see my family and my cousins and they are very proud. I love going over to Ireland and seeing them.”

Despite being without several key players for today’s game, Smallbone believes Ireland are capable of earning a positive result against an Italian side which has been decimated by positive Covid-19 cases. The hosts have had to call upon their U20 team to fulfil the fixture. 

Smallbone said: “There is an air of confidence but not cockiness in this group. We believe we are good enough to beat the Italians.”

A win today against a depleted Italian outfit would significantly boost Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the Euros at U21 level for the first time.

Having played a game more, the visitors are currently three points clear of Italy at the top of Group 1 as they aim to advance to next year’s tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

