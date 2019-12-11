Australian golfer Smith says Reed friendship damaged by 'cheat' row

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By AFP Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,277 Views No Comments
Australia's Cameron Smith.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN CAMERON SMITH has admitted his friendship with US star Patrick Reed has been damaged after calling him a cheat.

Reed, who is part of captain Tiger Woods’ US team at this week’s Presidents Cup in Melbourne, was docked two strokes for improving his lie during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week.

Smith responded by telling local media he had no sympathy for “cheats,” which sparked a denial from Reed that he had done anything wrong.

The Australian, on Ernie Els’ International team for the matchplay event in Melbourne, said he had not spoken to Reed since.

“I’m sure he didn’t like it. I think there is a little bit of tension there. I’ve looked at Patrick a couple times but he hasn’t looked back,” Smith said after a practice round on Wednesday.

Asked if he would try and talk to him to clear the air, Smith replied:

I definitely won’t go out of my way. I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore.

He suggested though that if Els wanted him to break the ice, for the good of the team, he would consider it.

“You know, what Ernie thinks is best I’m willing to do. I’m here to do a job for Ernie and that’s all I’m focusing on.”

Reed’s practice swings twice moved sand from behind his ball in a Bahamas waste bunker in the third round of the tournament and he insisted on Tuesday the transgression had not been deliberate.

golf-dec-11-pga-presidents-cup Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed. Source: Speed Media

“It’s not the right word to use,” he said when asked what it felt like to be called a cheat.

“At the end of the day, if you do something unintentionally that breaks the rules, it’s not considered cheating and at the end of the day that’s what it is,” he added.

Woods came to Reed’s defence on Tuesday, calling him “a great kid” who would not let the row hinder him in the Presidents Cup.

Smith was not picked for the opening fourball round on Thursday while Reed was selected to play alongside Webb Simpson against Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan.

Meanwhile, Woods will lead from the front after picking himself and Justin Thomas for the opening fourball match at Royal Melbourne.

The 43-year-old and world number four Thomas will tee off first on Thursday against Australian Marc Leishman and Chilean rookie Joaquin Niemann for Ernie Els’ International team.

“I think from our side, we had a game plan, who we wanted to start out, and we were committed to putting Justin and myself out there, and that’s who we’re rolling with,” said Woods.

© – AFP, 2019

