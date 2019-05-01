Trump eases into World Championships semi-final at the Crucible

Judd Trump advanced to the World Championship semi-final this evening.

Judd Trump advanced to the World Championship semi-final this evening.

JUDD TRUMP EASED into the World Championship semi-finals this afternoon with a 13-6 win over Stephen Maguire.

Having amassed a 9-1 lead at The Crucible today, the 29-year-old had little difficulty seeing off the Scot after taking control of the opening session.

Following the today’s victory, Trump told BBC Sport he was reluctant to embrace the favourites tag.

“I am very pleased to still be in, but the winner of Robertson and Higgins will the favourite,” he said.

They have been there and won it. I am in there battling – me and Gary will be out there to try to win it for the first time.

“It is important to get off to a good start. I cannot let someone with so much confidence get in front because it will be too difficult to pull back.”

Trump was reluctant to accept the favourites tag after today's win. Source: Richard Sellers

John Higgins, meanwhile, saw off the challenge of Neil Robertson 13-10 to reach his 10th World Championships semi-final.

The four-time winner beat pre-tournament favourite Robertson after holding off the resurgent Australian.

In the other quarter-final action, David Gilbert saw off Kyren Wilson 13-8 yesterday to advance to the last four.

He’s joined by Gary Wilson who defeated Ali Carter 13-9 to book his own semi-final berth.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: