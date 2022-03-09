Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 9 March 2022
Advertisement

Snooker player Milkins sorry for drunken antics at tournament

The incident, which took place on Sunday, has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Mar 2022, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,052 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5706145
Robert Milkins (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Robert Milkins (file pic).
Robert Milkins (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ROBERT MILKINS is facing disciplinary proceedings and a potential sanction after arriving drunk at the opening ceremony of the inaugural Nirvana Turkish Masters in Antalya and needing hospital treatment.

Milkins, who turned 46 on Sunday, caused a commotion at the event which reportedly saw him fall in the toilets, injuring his chin, and then become embroiled in an argument with World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson before being taken to hospital.

When contacted by the PA news agency on Wednesday morning, World Snooker Tour confirmed the incident, which took place on Sunday, has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee for consideration and potential sanction.

Milkins was back in action on the table for Tuesday’s game against Ding Junhui.

The world number 44 looked to be in decent form as he moved 4-1 ahead following a 131 clearance and two half-century breaks.

But Ding fought back to win the last four frames, ending Milkins’ hopes of further progress in the first professional snooker event to be staged in Turkey.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

After reports emerged of the incident at the opening ceremony, Milkins said on Twitter he had “only been drinking 2 1/2 hours then all of a sudden was out of it”, adding “nobody got hurt apart from myself”.

Milkins continued: “Obviously upset a few which I deeply regret.

“I said sorry to all the Turkish people and world snooker and they’ve all been great with me!”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie